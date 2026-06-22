Team India suffered a six-wicket defeat against South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup, complicating their path to the semifinals. Despite the loss, India holds the second spot in Group A due to a superior net run rate, but now must win their remaining matches against Bangladesh and Australia to guarantee qualification.

Team India couldn’t secure an early qualification to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal after a six-wicket defeat in the Group A clash against South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, June 21.

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After posting a total of 158/7 in 20 overs, despite a slowdown in the middle overs, India failed to defend it as South Africa chased a 159-run target with five balls to spare in the final over. The veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp played an unbeaten knock of 81 off 45 balls, including 7 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 180.00.

Shree Charani led the bowling attack with figures of 3/24 at an economy rate of 6 in her spell of four overs. Shafali Verma picked up a wicket while conceding 22 runs at an economy rate of 5.50 in four overs. Apart from Charani and Shafali, the rest of the bowling line-up, including Deepti Sharma, Nandni Sharma, and Arundhati Reddy, failed to contain the aggressive Proteas batting lineup, leaking runs at crucial stages of the run-chase.

Also Read: Women's T20 WC: Dropped catches prove costly as India lose to SA

India’s Semifinal Qualification Gets Complicated After SA Defeat

Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, was on the verge of securing their semifinal berth after back-to-back victories against arch-rivals Pakistan and the tournament debutants, the Netherlands, and were at the top of the Group A points table before Australia’s win over the Dutch side slipped them to the second spot before this crucial fixture against the Proteas.

The Women in Blue were just a win away from earning their semifinal spot. However, things became tricky following the loss to South Africa. Despite the defeat, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is still in second position in their group due to a superior net run rate compared to the Proteas.

India have an NRR of +2.511, while South Africa’s net run rate is currently at -0.546, giving the Women in Blue a massive cushion despite the loss. India’s loss to the South Africa cricket team doesn’t knock them out of the semifinal race, but it does mean qualification is no longer mathematically ‘done’ yet.

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With two wins and a defeat, Team India currently sits on 4 points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.511. Their path to semifinal qualification is still in their own hands, as they have two matches left in the group stage. Bangladesh and Australia are the two remaining opponents they must face in their final Group A encounters.

How Can India Qualify for the Semifinal?

Team India is currently in a situation where they have to win the remaining two group stage fixtures against Bangladesh and Australia to guarantee a direct passage to the semi-finals without relying on other Group A results.

Securing wins over Bangladesh and Australia will take the Women in Blue to a total of eight points, sufficient to seal a top-two finish in Group A and a guaranteed spot in the semi-finals. In case Team India wins one out of the remaining two fixtures, they will finish the group stage with 6 points.

In this scenario, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would need South Africa to lose their remaining fixtures against the Netherlands and Bangladesh. If the Proteas win the remaining two fixtures and India finishes with six points and an inferior NRR, they risk elimination if multiple teams tie on points.

If the Women in Blue lose their remaining group stage fixtures, they will remain on 4 points and will almost certainly be eliminated from semifinal contention, unless other results produce an unlikely combination of outcomes and NRR scenarios. Therefore, Team India must win at least one, ideally both, of their remaining matches against Bangladesh and Australia to firmly control their destiny.

Also Read: Women's T20 WC: Kapp's all-round heroics power SA to win over India