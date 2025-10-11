South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba was reprimanded by the ICC and handed one demerit point for breaching the Level 1 Code of Conduct after dismissing Harleen Deol in the Women’s World Cup. Mlaba admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.

South Africa spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has been formally reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and handed one demerit point for breaching its Level 1 Code of Conduct during the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match against India.

Mlaba’s Gesture Sparks ICC Action

The incident took place during South Africa’s clash with India, in which the Proteas secured a thrilling three-wicket win, handing Harmanpreet Kaur and her team their first defeat of the tournament.

According to an ICC media release: "Mlaba was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match'."

The moment in question came in the 17th over of India’s innings when Mlaba, after dismissing Harleen Deol, waved goodbye to the batter—an action that could have provoked an aggressive response.

One Demerit Point Added

The ICC confirmed that this was Mlaba’s first offence in a 24-month period. She accepted the proposed sanction, and as a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry penalties ranging from a minimum official reprimand to a maximum deduction of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points.

Umpires and Match Referees Involved

The charges were brought by on-field umpires Jacquline Williams and Kim Cotton, with third umpire Candace le Borde and fourth umpire Sue Redfern also involved. Trudy Anderson of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees proposed the sanction, which Mlaba accepted.

