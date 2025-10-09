Team India faced their first defeat in the Women’s World Cup 2025, losing to South Africa by three wickets. Despite Richa Ghosh’s valiant 94, India’s 251 was chased down by the Proteas, driven by Nadine de Klerk’s unbeaten 84.

Team India suffered their first loss of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 with a defeat against South Africa at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 10. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, lost by three wickets to the Proteas, ending their hopes of an unbeaten run in the tournament.

After posting a total of 251 on the board, thanks to Richa Ghosh's valiant 94-run innings, Team India failed to defend the total as South Africa chased down the 252-run target with seven balls to spare. Nadine de Klerk was the star performer for South Africa as her unbeaten knock of 84 off 54 balls, including a winning six, sealed the victory for her side. Opener and skipper Laura Wolvaardt led the Proteas run chase earlier with an innings of 70 off 111 balls. Middle-order batter, Chloe Tryon, also contributed with a crucial knock of 49 off 66 balls.

For Team India, Sneh Rana (2/47) and Kranti Gaud (2/59) picked two wickets each, while Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, and Deepit Sharma picked a wicket each.

