Team India was handed their first defeat of the Women’s World Cup 2025 by South Africa at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, October 10. The Women in Blue, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, suffered a three-wicket defeat to the Proteas, ending their unbeaten run in the tournament.

After being bundled out for 251, India failed to defend the total as South Africa chased down the 252-run target in 48.5 overs, with Nadine de Klerk playing a match-winning knock of 84 off 54 balls. Opener and skipper Laura Wolvaardt led the Proteas run chase earlier with an innings of 70 off 111 balls, while Chloe Tryon contributed with a crucial knock of 49 off 66 balls.

For Team India, Sneh Rana (2/47) and Kranti Gaud (2/59) picked two wickets each, while Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, and Deepit Sharma picked a wicket each.

As the Women in Blue recorded their first defeat of the tournament, let’s take a look at key takeaways from Team India’s loss against South Africa.