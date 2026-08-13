Former England pacer Stuart Broad has revealed that Ravindra Jadeja's famous 'sword' celebration used to annoy him, especially for a fifty. In contrast, former teammate Jos Buttler praised Jadeja as a 'nightmare' to face and an underrated, gutsy player, highlighting the all-rounder's significant impact in Test cricket.

Former England pace bowling legend turned commentator Stuart Broad has opened up about Ravindra Jadeja's iconic 'sword' celebration ahead of Team India’s opening Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium, starting on August 15.

Jadeja is often regarded as one of the underrated all-rounders in international cricket, as his exceptional consistency with both bat and ball has made him a key member of India’s setup, especially in Test cricket. However, the former Test vice-captain and veteran all-rounder’s trademark ‘sword’ celebration has become one of the most recognisable celebrations in world cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja unleashed his sword celebration after completing his fifty or century, spinning his bat like a sword with characteristic flair, which would often leave the Indian cricket fans entertained, with the celebration becoming closely associated with the India all-rounder over the years.

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Broad’s Honest Confession About Jadeja’s Celebration

As Team India prepares for the opening Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle, Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘sword’ celebration remains a talking point, with England great Stuart Broad recalling how seeing India’s star all-rounder brandish his bat like a weapon used to grind his gears during hard-fought Test matches.

In a conversation with his former England teammate Jos Buttler on the podcast For the Love of Cricket, Broad couldn’t understand why Jadeja would celebrate so extravagantly for a fifty while recalling that the veteran Indian all-rounder’s trademark celebration made him annoyed whenever England were trying to break a partnership in the field.

“His celebration used to annoy me a bit, like, what’s this guy waving his bat around for a 50? I remember saying to him on a few occasions that batters actually average 50 and that you are carrying on like this. It’s flair, but I would have saved it for a hundred,” Broad said.

“His numbers are phenomenal to the point where they never knew whether to play him or Ravi Ashwin in England. That’s a testament to Jadeja,” he added.

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Ravindra Jadeja’s name is rarely discussed when it comes to the greatest all-rounders in the history of cricket. Yet his stellar contributions with both bat and ball place him firmly among the elite tier of modern-day cricket legends. With over 7500 runs and 600 wickets, Jadeja continues to cement his legacy as one of the most complete and impactful cricketers of his generation.

Jos Buttler Calls Jadeja a ‘Nightmare’ to Face

Further discussing Ravindra Jadeja’s impact and ability to change the course of a match, Jos Buttler described the veteran all-rounder as a ‘nightmare’ to face, especially in India, adding that his ability to stand up in pressure situations and deliver made him a particularly difficult opponent for England.

“He is a nightmare to face, especially in India. With him, I think about moments, and he’s a proper gutsy player. With his batting, especially when the game was tight, he always seemed to stand up,” Buttler said.

“When his team needed runs, he could do it. He had a bit of a hybrid role as well, where sometimes he would come out at 5 with the ball swinging around. He’s an underrated batter in a funny way,” he added.

Ravindra Jadeja’s recent Test tour of England was in 2025, where he aggregated 516 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 86.00 in five matches. Jadeja has a great Test record against England on English soil, amassing 1079 runs, including 2 centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 44.95 in 15 matches.

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