During the first Test against Bangladesh, Steve Smith survived a close review scare despite feeling he had nicked the ball, a reprieve he later admitted was lucky. His candid confession that technology "bailed him out" after Snicko showed no spike has sparked a widespread debate among fans about the reliability of review systems in cricket.

Australia talismanic batter Steve Smith admitted that the technology bailed him out after surviving a close call on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series at Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Thursday, August 13.

Steve Smith played a gritty knock of 71 off 109 balls and shared a crucial 56-run partnership with Alex Carey (19) to steady Australia’s innings after a top-order wobble against Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling attack. However, the hosts were bundled out for 198 in 53 overs, losing their final five wickets for just 69 runs after reaching 129/5.

En route to his gritty knock of 71, the former Australia captain survived a major review scare when he was on 7, as he poked at a delivery from Ebadot Hossain and felt convinced he had nicked it, only for the technology to find no evidence of contact.

Also Read: Darwin Test: Starc makes history as Bangladesh pacers skittle Aussies

Steve Smith Admits Nicking the Ball

Steve Smith’s escape from a potential dismissal after surviving the review added a layer of irony to his innings, as he appeared to be returning to the pavilion before the review concluded, and became one of the topics of discussion, given the circumstances of how a single slice of luck can completely alter the course of an innings.

Speaking at the press conference after Day 1 of the first Test, Smith was asked whether he had actually nicked the ball, to which he candidly admitted that he felt a distinct sound or vibration, adding that the technology bailed him out and that he would have walked off if the original decision had been out.

“I think so, yeah. I was lucky. Yeah, it seems that way, yeah. You've got to take it sometimes,” the 37-year-old said.

“Normally it's pretty good (on technology). Yeah, maybe I didn't nick it, I don't know. But I certainly felt something. If I'd been given out, I was going to walk off. But, yeah, technology saved me today, I guess,” he added.

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Steve Smith was batting on seven when Edabot Hossain bowled a full delivery outside the off-stump. Steve Smith poked the ball and appeared to have edged it to the wicketkeeper, Litton Das, prompting an immediate appeal. When umpire Kumar Dharmasena turned down the appeal, Bangladesh opted for a review

Surprisingly, the third umpire found no conclusive evidence to overturn the decision, as Snicko or Ultra Edge didn’t show any spike, leaving Bangladesh frustrated and allowing Smith to make the most of his incredible let-off.

Fans Debate Smith’s Review After Snicko Miss

Steve Smith’s candid admission that he had felt an edge despite the technology showing no contact sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over whether the Australia batter should have walked despite being given not out by the umpire.

Taking to their X handles, several fans questioned the reliability of the technology after Smith’s admission, with some arguing that the batter should have walked after feeling the edge. Others, however, defended Smith, pointing out that the umpire had given him not out and that he was under no obligation to walk.

Some questioned whether snicko had failed to detect the faint edge, while others sarcastically referred to the incident as another example of technology’s limitations. A section of fans also praised the former Australia captain for admitting that he had felt a nick, with the incident sparking a wider debate over the role and reliability of technology in cricket.

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Meanwhile, Bangladesh posted a total of 96/1 in 24 overs, with Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mominul Haque batting on 32 and 35, respectively, and trailing by 102 runs by the end of Day 1 of the opening Test.

Also Read: Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed script history in first Test vs Australia