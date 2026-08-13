Reliance Foundation School's Tithi Sanghavi won double gold in Shot Put and Discus Throw at the CBSE Cluster Athletics Meet 2026-27, qualifying for the CBSE National Athletics Championship. Siddhant Salian also won bronze in the 400m race.

Continuing her impressive run in competitive athletics, Tithi Sanghavi, a Class XII student of Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane (RFSKK), Navi Mumbai, has qualified for the CBSE National Athletics Championship 2026-27 after emerging champion in two events at the CBSE Cluster Athletics Meet 2026-27. Tithi secured first position in both the Under-19 Girls' Shot Put and Under-19 Girls' Discus Throw, earning the distinction of a double gold medallist at the Cluster level and securing her place at the CBSE Nationals, according to a press release from RFSKK.

Stellar Sporting Record

Her achievement adds to a strong sporting record this year. Tithi had earlier qualified for the state level after winning the Under-19 Girls' Shot Put and securing second position in the Under-18 Girls' Discus Throw at the Thane District Amateur Athletics Association Championship 2026. Alongside Tithi's performance, Siddhant Salian, also of Class XII, secured third position in the Under-19 Boys' 400-metre race at the CBSE Cluster Athletics Meet 2026-27.

A Disciplined Approach

Tithi has consistently balanced her academic commitments with rigorous athletic training, demonstrating the discipline and time management required to excel in both academics and competitive sport.

Fostering Sporting Ambitions

Her journey reflects the school's emphasis on providing students with opportunities to pursue their sporting ambitions alongside their academic goals. The school's structured sports coaching and regular training programmes continue to provide students with the guidance and support needed to develop their skills and compete confidently at district, state, and national levels.

Road to the Nationals

Tithi will now represent the school at the CBSE National Athletics Championship 2026-27, where she will compete against leading young athletes from across the country.

The school congratulates Tithi and Siddhant on their achievements and wishes Tithi the very best for the national championship. (ANI)