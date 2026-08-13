Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra joins IAMGAME 2026, a sports conclave in New Delhi on Aug 21-22. The event, by ESP 360 Degree Solution, aims to unite sports leaders to accelerate the growth of India's expanding sports economy.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra has been roped in for IAMGAME 2026, India's integrated Sports Conclave & Fest, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on August 21-22.

Fostering a Collaborative Sports Ecosystem

Bringing together leaders from across the sporting ecosystem, the two-day platform will convene athletes, policymakers, federation heads, investors, startups, brands and sports-tech innovators to foster collaboration and accelerate the growth of Indian sport, according to a press release. As India's sports economy continues to expand, IAMGAME 2026 seeks to address one of the sector's biggest challenges--creating stronger pathways for talent, investment and innovation beyond individual sporting disciplines.

An Integrated Platform for Growth

Conceptualised by ESP 360 Degree Solution, IAMGAME has evolved into an integrated platform connecting athletes, federations, policymakers, investors, brands and technology innovators through four key pillars--the Sports Conclave, Sports Fest, IAMGAME Sports Awards and The Game Plan, a dedicated platform for sports-tech startups to pitch for mentorship, partnerships and investment.

The 2026 edition is expected to bring together more than 700 delegates, 50+ speakers, 20+ sporting legends, representatives from 10 state sports federations, six international sports federations, 20+ sporting brands, sports-tech companies, broadcasters, investors and thousands of sports enthusiasts, making it one of India's largest gatherings dedicated to the business and culture of sport.

A Vision for India's Sports Economy

Karan Singh Chettri, Founder & CEO, ESP 360 Degree Solution, said, as per the release, "India's sports economy is projected to touch USD 40 billion by 2030, but unlocking that potential requires a stronger and more connected ecosystem. While our athletes continue to make the country proud on the global stage, there is still a need for sustained collaboration between federations, policymakers, brands, investors, technology innovators and the athletes themselves. IAMGAME was created to bridge these gaps by bringing every stakeholder onto one platform to drive meaningful conversations, partnerships and opportunities that can shape the future of Indian sport. We are delighted to welcome Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra to IAMGAME 2026, whose journey represents excellence, discipline and the transformative power of sport."

Building on Success to Shape the Future

Beyond industry conversations, IAMGAME 2026 will feature a by-invitation Sports Conclave for policymakers, federation leaders, investors and sports executives; the Sports Fest showcasing emerging sports and fan experiences; The Game Plan, offering sports-tech startups access to investors and mentors; and the IAMGAME Sports Awards, recognising excellence across athletic performance, innovation, governance, technology and grassroots development.

Building on the momentum of its previous editions, IAMGAME has steadily evolved from a thought leadership forum into a platform that enables meaningful connections between athletes, startups, brands, investors and decision-makers, while creating opportunities that extend beyond the event itself. With an expanded format that combines industry dialogue, innovation, networking, grassroots engagement and fan experiences, IAMGAME 2026 aims to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem by creating a collaborative platform that supports talent, encourages investment and accelerates the country's journey towards becoming a global sporting powerhouse. (ANI)