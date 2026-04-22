Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is under investigation by the PCB after reportedly testing positive for recreational drugs during the T20 World Cup. This revelation, which followed an ICC alert, has cast doubt on his future, including a T20 Blast deal with Surrey, and sparked strong reactions from cricket fans.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has come under scrutiny after he was reportedly found positive for recreational drug use during testing linked to the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Nawaz was part of the Pakistan squad at the T20 World Cup 2026, where the Men in Green were knocked out in the Super 8 stage.

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Nawaz is currently part of the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, where he picked just 6 wickets and scored 36 in eight matches. The all-rounder has recently signed a deal with Surrey for the upcoming edition of the T20 Blast, which will take place on May 22.

However, Mohammad Nawaz’s participation in the T20 Blast has now been thrown into doubt after the reported positive drug test, with the Surrey deal reportedly collapsing amid the ongoing PCB investigation triggered after an ICC alert.

Also Read: “Keep Them Out For Years” – Shahid Afridi Demands Tougher Action After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Failure

PCB to Investigate Nawaz’s Drug Use

According to the report by ESPN Cricinfo, Mohammed Nawaz has consumed recreational drugs during the T20 World Cup this year, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Men in Green, led by Salman Ali Agha, played all their seven matches in Sri Lanka as part of the pre-agreed deal between BCCI and PCB.

Nawaz featured in all of Pakistan’s seven matches, picking seven wickets and scoring just 15 runs, as the team exited the tournament at the Super Eight stage. The PCB confirmed that it has initiated due process after being informed by the ICC, and the matter will be reviewed before any further action is taken.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today." PCB official spokesperson told Cricinfo.

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With Mohammad Nawaz under investigation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the use of recreational drugs following a positive test report during the T20 World Cup, the all-rounder’s future in international cricket and franchise leagues now remains uncertain.

His participation in the 24th edition of the T20 Blast has now been thrown into serious doubt, with reports suggesting that the Surrey deal has already collapsed as authorities await the outcome of the PCB’s ongoing investigation and further clarity from the ICC-linked testing process.

‘Totally Failed to Perform Even After Taking Drugs’

The reports of Mohammad Nawaz facing a drug test controversy have sparked strong reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts slamming and trolling the all-rounder over the allegations of using recreational drugs during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts criticized Nawaz over the drug test controversy, with one user writing, “Totally failed to perform even after taking drugs.” Another questioned PCB’s timing over the NOC approval, while others mocked his performance and called for strict action, saying he should be banned if the allegations are proven.

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Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz’s participation in Multan Sultans’ PSL 2026 clash against the Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, April 22, is also in doubt as the investigation continues, with team management awaiting clarity from the PCB before taking a final call on his availability.

At this stage, Nawaz’s future in international and T20 franchise cricket remains uncertain as the PCB investigation will determine further action.

Also Read: Watch: Heartbroken Pakistani Fan Smashes His TV After India’s T20 World Cup Win Over West Indies