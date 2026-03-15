T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson was instrumental in India's title win with three crucial knocks, finishing as the highest run-getter. Following his performance, Chef Suresh Pillai revealed Samson's craving for a Kerala cheat meal after months of strict dieting and sacrifices for the tournament.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was one of the heroes behind the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup title defence success. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended the crown with a dominant 96-run win over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

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Samson was the star performer with the bat in the final, as he played a brilliant knock of 89 off 46 balls to help the hosts propel to a commanding total of 255/5, which was successfully defended by the Indian bowlers, bundling out New Zealand for 159 in 19 overs to clinch a victory as well as the silverware.

Sanju Samson carried on his momentum from previous matches, 97* against the West Indies in a must-win Super 8 and 89 against England in the semifinal. His consistent performances under pressure cemented his status as one of the standout players of the tournament and a vital contributor to India’s title-winning campaign.

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Samson Relished His Cheat Meal

As Sanju Samson shone on the field with three back-to-back crucial knocks, the Kerala cricketer had an indulgence with his favourite ‘cheat meal’. The famous restaurateur and chef, Suresh Pillai, revealed Samson’s urge to have his favourite Kerala food after his performance against the West Indies in Kolkata.

In a Facebook post, Chef Pillai recalled Sanju Samson’s late-evening call in Mumbai, asking for his favourite Kerala dishes to be arranged after three months of strict diet and preparation. Samson wanted to have pazhankanji, fish, kappa and chammanthi (fermented rice porridge, tapioca, and coconut chutney). Unfortunately, fermented rice porridge couldn’t be arranged on such short notice.

However, Suresh Pillai immediately called his friend, the owner of the Society Hotel, and they quickly arranged rice porridge, fish, and tapioca, which were delivered straight to Samson’s hotel at St. Regis Mumbai, giving him a rare cheat meal after months of strict diet and preparation.

Sanju Samson’s indulgence in his favourite Kerala dishes away from home, especially during the T20 World Cup, was a small but meaningful moment of comfort and joy amid the intensity of the tournament.

Rice porridge, fish, and tapioca are Kerala’s beloved comfort foods, which might have reminded Samson of his home.

Samson’s Sacrifices During the T20 World Cup

Chef Suresh Pillai further revealed the sacrifices made by Sanju Samson during the T20 World Cup, including thephone switched off, no social media, and months of relentless and strict dieting to stay in peak form for every match.

Pillai also wrote that Samson visited Kochi briefly, arriving for a private dinner with friends and family before flying to Delhi the next morning. The T20 World Cup hero informed Suresh Pillai beforehand so that a private table and his favourite Kerala dishes could be arranged, ensuring an evening of food, laughter, and stories away from the public eye.

Sanju Samson’s on the field was a picture of focus and brilliance, but off the field, he cherished these quiet moments with family and friends, showing the human side of a World Cup hero rarely seen by fans.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson finished the tournament as India’s highest run-getter with 321 runs, including three fifties, at an average of at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37 in five matches. He earned the Player of the Tournament award for his three crucial knocks in the knockout stages of the marquee event.

Samson will be next seen in action in the upcoming IPL 2026. He will play for the Chennai Super Kings after he was traded from the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL auction.

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