RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi explained his measured start against LSG was a deliberate strategy, relying on his ability to hit boundaries at will. His explosive 93 guided RR to a win and made him the youngest to 500 runs in an IPL season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi explained that his measured start during his innings against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was intentional, relying on his ability to hit boundaries and sixes at will. He aimed to pace himself, avoid rushing, and carry the team through to the end, ultimately reaching a quick fifty. Sooryavanshi's attacking 93, along with vital contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, powered RR to a seven-wicket victory in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the LSG on Tuesday night in Jaipur.

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'I Can Hit Boundaries Anytime'

"That was the mindset. I know I can hit two or three boundaries or sixes anytime, so I can take a little more time and not rush too much and try to take the game till the end," Sooryavanshi said after the match.

Sooryavanshi also said his focus was on pacing his innings rather than rushing, observing the pitch, and aiming to bat for longer to support his partner at the other end.

"I was just thinking because I was sitting outside during the bowling innings, and the wicket looked good. I was thinking that today I shouldn't rush too much at the start, I should take some time, and if I bat for a longer period, it's going to help the batter at the other end as well," he added.

Match-Winning Knocks Power RR

Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 93 off just 38 balls, hitting 10 sixes and 7 fours, while Jurel contributed a quick 53 off 38 deliveries, including 6 sixes and 3 fours.

With this win, RR have climbed to fourth spot in the IPL points table with 14 points under their belt.

Sooryavanshi Sets New IPL Record

The teenage sensation became the youngest player to reach 500 runs in an IPL season, surpassing the previous record held by Rishabh Pant, who achieved the feat at the age of 20 for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018.

'They Killed the Game': Jaiswal

RR stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal praised his team's collective effort in the win, highlighting strong bowling performances from Jofra Archer and Brijesh Sharma and impactful batting from Sooryavanshi and Jurel, which ultimately secured the victory.

He said, "I think everyone put in the hard yards, and they played really well. Everyone was into the game and working towards it. The way Jofra bowled and the way Brijesh bowled, because we knew the wicket was pretty good and runs were going to come. The way Jofra came back initially in the power play as well, I think it was unbelievable. The way Vaibhav batted and Dhruv batted, I think they killed the game." (ANI)