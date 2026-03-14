PCB chief selector Aaqib Javed stirred controversy by dubbing Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah the 'Usman Tariq of fast bowlers.' The bizarre analogy on Bumrah’s action sparked outrage, with fans mocking the comparison and highlighting the huge gap in skill, impact, and consistency between the two players on social media.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Aaqib Javed sparked a social media debate after he compared Team India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Islamabad on Saturday, March 14.

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Tariq has been in the spotlight for the last few months, especially during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, as his bowling action has often sparked debate over its legality and effectiveness. Usman Tariq’s stop-start bowling action with sling‑style or straight arm delivery has drawn both criticism and fascination from the fans.

During the T20I series between Pakistan and Australia, Usman Tariq was accused of ‘chucking’ the ball by Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who made a visible gesture mimicking Pakistan spinner’s chucking the ball action after being dismissed, sparking debates over the legality of his deliveries. Despite having been previously cleared by biomechanical testing and officials, Tariq’s actions are still being questioned.

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Imitates Usman Tariq’s Bowling Ahead of IND vs PAK Clash (WATCH)

‘Usman Tariq of Fast Bowlers’

PCB chief selector Aaqib Javed held a press conference, alongside Sarfaraz Ahmed and Asad Sharif, to address the Men in Green’s poor performance. However, Javed sparked controversy by comparing Jasprit Bumrah’s unique style to Usman Tariq, calling him ‘Usman Tariq of Fast Bowlers.’

Speaking at the press conference, the PCB chief lauded Bumrah for his conventional style of bowling, setting him apart from other bowlers, but likened his action to that of Tariq, noting that the Indian pacer’s unusual approach and lack of conventional rhythm reminded him of the Pakistan spinner.

“In this world, as of today, there is only bowler, Bumrah, and even he goes for runs.” PCB chief selector said.

“He is different and doesn’t have an action like a normal bowler. He is the Usman Tariq of fast bowlers. The way he bowls, he doesn’t let the batsmen get into a rhythm or flow,” he added.

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Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action is unorthodox and highly effective, combining unusual angles, deceptive pace, and a unique rhythm that makes him difficult for batsmen to read. The Indian pacer’s ability to deliver yorkers consistently at the death, along with his sharp slower balls, has made him one of the most feared and respected bowlers in world cricket.

‘Comparing Ferrari with a Bicycle’

PCB chief selector Aaqib Javed’s bizarre comparison of Jasprit Bumrah to Usman Tariq has sparked a massive debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans ridiculing the analogy and calling it one of the most unusual statements from a cricket board official in recent times.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts mocked the comparison, calling it absurd and delusional, likening Bumrah and Tariq’s abilities to a Ferrari versus a bicycle, and criticizing Aaqib Javed for focusing on an individual bowler’s style rather than the team’s poor performance.

Others slammed the PCB chief selector for undermining Bumrah’s world-class skills, calling the comparison disrespectful and highlighting the stark gap between the two players’ experience and impact.

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Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2026 with 14 wickets, including a four-wicket haul in the final against New Zealand, at an average of 12.42 and an economy rate of 6.21 in 8 matches.

Usman Tariq, on the other hand, picked 10 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 14.10 and an economy rate of 7.23 in 6 matches.

Also Read: Samson or Bumrah? AB de Villiers Weighs in on POTT Debate After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph