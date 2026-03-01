At the India Today Conclave, Sanju Samson called Abhishek Sharma the “superstar of the team,” saying teammates get jealous of his fan adoration. He praised their T20 WC 2026 opening partnership as a “fire and fire” combo, crediting their strong bond for their success.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson made a revelation on Abhishek Sharma’s rise and stardom at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi on Saturday, March 14. Samson and Abhishek were part of the Team India that recently clinched the T20 World Cup 2026.

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The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended the T20 World Cup crown with a dominant 96-run win over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Team India became the first to defend the title and win the third triumph of the marquee event. Moreover, the Men in Blue were the first to script history by becoming the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma played a crucial role in the one-sided victory in the final against New Zealand, with Samson providing steady starts at the top and Abhishek’s quick-fire 52 off 21 balls turning the game decisively in India’s favour.

Also Read: 'Unbelievable': How Sanju Samson Turned 'Almost Broken' T20 World Cup Dream into Reality (WATCH)

‘He’s Superstar of the Team’

Having played together over the last couple of years, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma appear to share a great bond on and off the field, with both players often supporting and motivating each other during matches.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Sanju Samson revealed that the players in the Indian team get jealous of Abhishek Sharma because of the overwhelming attention and praise he receives from the fans.

“I think he’s the superstar of the team. Wherever we go, buses are often surrounded by fans, and you can hear only one name being chanted: ‘Abhishek, Abhishek.’ (while making a female voice). People keep saying that,” the 31-year-old said.

“Within the team, the boys initially felt a bit jealous seeing all this attention. But as rightly said, I think he’s the star everyone loves, and I’m very, very happy for him,” he added.

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Abhishek Sharma has been on a rapid rise in the T20 arena at the international level over the past couple of years, thanks to explosive batting, powerplay dominance, and the ability to finish games under pressure. Last year, the southpaw was the standout for Team India in T20Is, amassing 859 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 42.95 and an impressive strike rate of 193.46 in 21 matches.

‘We were Fire and Fire’

In the final against New Zealand, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma were at their aggressive best as they took the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners and formed a 98-run stand for the opening partnership, which laid the foundation for a record-breaking total of 255/5, the highest ever in the history of the T20 World Cup final.

Speaking about the partnership, Samson stated that their aggressive combination worked naturally while crediting the Kerala-Punjabi camaraderie with Abhishek for the ease, trust, and seamless understanding that allowed them to dominate the opposition from the start.

"We are not ice and fire, we are fire and fire. Sometimes he fires, sometimes I do. We have that kind of combination going. We have done this since 2024; we have a Kerala-Punjabi friendship in the middle. Everything comes pretty naturally to us, so we do not complicate it,” Samson, who scored 89 in the final, said.

“He asks me, 'How is the ball coming?' I tell him that the ball is coming normally, and hit it for a six. It is really simple with him. Abhishek is very brave and collected. I love his character. I really love the partnership with him on and off the field," he added.

Sanju Samson finished the tournament as India’s highest run-getter with 321 runs, including three fifties, at an average of at an average of 80.25 and an impressive strike rate of 199.37 in five matches. He earned the Player of the Tournament award for his three crucial knocks in the knockout stages of the marquee event.

Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, aggregated 141 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 158.42 in 8 matches. He might not have had an ideal World Cup debut, but the left-handed opener showed his potential with crucial knocks, including 52 off 21 in the final, helping India win the T20 World Cup.

Also Read: T20 World Cup hero Abhishek Sharma visits French embassy after title win