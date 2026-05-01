Two Sri Lankan Under-19 cricketers have been arrested for allegedly secretly filming female doctors at a private hotel, adding to the board's recent administrative upheaval. This incident has intensified scrutiny on player conduct and discipline, as police investigations have reportedly found additional footage on the suspects' devices.

Another controversy has rocked Sri Lanka Cricket after two Under-19 players were reportedly arrested for secretly filming women at a private hotel, raising fresh concerns over player conduct and discipline within the system.

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The latest setback for Sri Lanka Cricket came just a few days after a major administrative upheaval, where president Shammi Silva and the entire executive committee stepped down en masse, triggering a significant shake-up in the board’s leadership and governance. The board has been under mounting scrutiny in recent weeks over governance and discipline concerns.

The controversy surrounding two U-19 players being caught for their alleged sleaziness has further intensified scrutiny on player conduct and discipline at the junior level.

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How the Incident Unfolded?

Sri Lanka Cricket has once again come under heavy scrutiny after two U19 players, representing the national side, were arrested for allegedly filming women at a private hotel. According to the report by the Daily Mirror, the victims, female doctors, were attending a conference and were secretly recorded while bathing through bathroom openings using a mobile phone.

“Narahenpita Police arrested two members of the Sri Lanka Under-19 National Cricket Team following allegations that they had secretly filmed several female doctors while they were bathing,” the report stated.

“The incident took place at a private hotel in Narahenpita, where the doctors were staying while attending a professional conference.

“According to the police, the suspects had allegedly used their mobile phones to record the doctors through bathroom openings,” the report added.

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Sri Lanka U-19 cricketers are currently involved in domestic cricket, with several players featuring in the Inter-Schools Division 1 Tier ‘A’ Two-Day Tournament, the final of which was held at the P. Sara Oval in Colombo on April 30.

Investigation Widens as More Footage Found

Narahenpita Police has reportedly found additional footage on the suspects’ mobile devices, including recordings of another individual at the bathroom premises, expanding the scope of the investigation and raising further concerns over privacy violations.

The accused has been released on bail, with each granted personal bail of $1,564 (LKR 499,000 to 500,000 each), and are scheduled to appear before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court on May 25 for further hearings.

“Upon further investigation, police discovered that the suspects had also recorded video footage of male individuals at the premises, “ the Daily Mirror Sri Lanka stated.

“Police are currently investigating whether any of the recorded footage has been uploaded to the internet or shared on social media platforms.

"The two suspects were produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court, where they were granted bail,” it added.

The two Sri Lankan U19 cricketers remain under investigation, with authorities continuing to examine the extent of the recordings and whether any of the footage was circulated online, as the case draws widespread attention.

Sri Lankan Cricket’s Troubled Off-Field History

This was not the first time that Sri Lanka has been embroiled in a major controversy related to player conduct, with several past incidents involving allegations of misconduct continuing to raise concerns over discipline and accountability within the system.

During the 2022 T20 World Cup, Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested by New South Wales (NSW) Police in Australia on rape charges over rape allegations. He was later acquitted of all charges in 2023. In another incident, Sri Lankan international Dulip Samaraweera was handed a 20-year ban by the board for inappropriate behaviour toward a female player during a coaching stint in Victoria.

Former Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan had also faced allegations during the team’s tour of Zimbabwe in 2010, although the matter did not lead to any formal conviction. These past incidents and the current controversy have once again brought Sri Lanka Cricket’s discipline and player conduct under scrutiny.

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