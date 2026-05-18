A tragic road accident in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri claimed 10 lives. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased's families and Rs 50,000 for the injured. CM Yogi Adityanath also expressed condolences and ordered assistance.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep grief over the loss of 10 lives in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

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The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office stated, "Deeply pained to hear about a mishap in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the Lakhimpur Kheri accident, terming the incident "heartbreaking and soul-wrenching.

The Chief Minister further stated that instructions have been issued to the local administration to provide prompt and adequate assistance to the injured. "The loss of lives in the unfortunate road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to the local administration to provide prompt and adequate assistance to the injured and the affected. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls find a place at His divine feet and the injured recover swiftly," said CM Yogi.

Details of the Tragic Accident

A road accident occurred at around 7:00 AM on Monday, which resulted in the death of 10 people. The incident took place near Barheta village within the jurisdictional limits of the Isa Nagar police station, where a truck and van collided head-on on the Lakhimpur-Bahraich Highway.

The accident took place at around 7 am on Monday near Barheta village under the jurisdiction of the Isa Nagar police station on the Lakhimpur-Bahraich Highway, when a truck and a van collided head-on.

"Today at 7 AM, a road accident took place near Barheta village within the jurisdictional limits of the Isa Nagar police station on the Lakhimpur-Bahraich highway, where a collision occurred between a truck and a van carrying 10 people," said Lakhimpur Kheri CO Shamsher Bahadur Singh.

Investigation Underway

According to local authorities, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)