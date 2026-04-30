Teachers attending census training in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, returned their lunch packets after discovering the food was rotten. They reportedly noticed a foul smell as soon as they opened the packets. A video of the incident has gone viral, sparking widespread criticism online. Many demanded strict action against those responsible.

A video from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi has sparked outrage after teachers attending census training were allegedly served rotten food. According to reports, teachers had gathered for census-related training when lunch packets were distributed. However, as soon as they opened the packets and began eating, many noticed a strong foul smell. On checking the food, they found that it had gone bad. The teachers immediately stopped eating and returned the lunch packets.

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Video spreads quickly online

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media. It showed upset teachers complaining about the poor quality of the food.

Many users criticised the authorities, saying such treatment of teachers was unacceptable. Several demanded strict action against those responsible for the lapse.

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One user said serving spoiled food to teachers was shameful and called for immediate punishment.

Social media reacts strongly

The incident triggered a flood of reactions online.

Some people blamed negligence by officials and contractors. Others pointed out that packed food can spoil quickly in extreme summer heat, especially if it is prepared long before being served.

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A few users suggested that during hot weather, freshly cooked meals or home-packed food would be a safer option. Many also questioned how food quality checks were overlooked before distribution.

Concerns over food safety

Food safety becomes especially important during the summer months. High temperatures can quickly spoil cooked food if it is not stored properly.

Experts often advise against keeping packed meals in hot conditions for long periods, especially when packed in plastic containers.

The Amethi incident has once again highlighted the need for strict hygiene and proper food handling during government events.

Calls for action

Several social media users tagged district officials and demanded an investigation. They urged the administration to identify those responsible and ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Many said government employees, especially teachers performing important public duties, deserve basic respect and safe food.

The controversy has also raised concerns about the quality of arrangements at official training programmes.

Teachers play a key role in major government exercises such as the census. Proper facilities, including hygienic meals, are essential for their comfort and efficiency.

Authorities are yet to issue a detailed public response