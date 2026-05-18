A video from Delhi’s Kalkaji Metro Station has gone viral on social media after a woman alleged that an elderly man urinated inside a metro lift while several passengers, including two women and a man, were present inside the enclosed space.

A video from Delhi’s Kalkaji Metro Station has gone viral on social media after a woman alleged that an elderly man urinated inside a metro lift while several passengers, including two women and a man, were present inside the enclosed space. The clip quickly triggered widespread reactions online, with many users expressing shock, discomfort, and concern over the incident.

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In the viral video, the woman is seen confronting the elderly man and questioning why he allegedly urinated inside the lift despite other commuters being present.

“Imagine entering a metro lift and seeing a man casually peeing inside it in front of two girls. This happened at Kalkaji Metro Station. Absolutely disgusting, shameful, and unacceptable. Public spaces are not your toilet,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Deepshika is seen confronting the man on the platform after the incident. When questioned, the man allegedly responded, “Tum karlo jo karna hai” (“Do what you want”). When she further asked whether he believed he had done anything wrong, the man replied, “Haan toh galti kari toh sorry” (“Yes, I made a mistake, sorry").

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As the video gained traction online, the Delhi Metro Rail Police launched an enquiry into the matter. Metro DCP B. Bharat Reddy confirmed that action had been taken against the elderly man under the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Act.

In an official statement, police said, “This incident has been enquired and the facts are that on 15.05.2026 at around 9.40 pm, the old person seen in the viral video was travelling from Jamia Metro Station to Faridabad Metro Station. During interchange at Kalkaji Metro Station, he reportedly faced a medical emergency and, despite trying to locate a nearby toilet facility, was unable to do so and when the situation went beyond control, he had to urinate in the bottle while he was in the lift.”

The statement further noted that some passengers objected to the act and alerted CISF and DMRC personnel, following which authorities intervened and initiated action.

Police also clarified that the elderly man suffers from a bladder-control-related medical condition and carries a bottle while travelling for emergencies. Authorities stated that he was penalised under Section 59 of the DMRC Act for creating nuisance inside metro premises.

“The individual was penalised by DMRC under Section 59 of the DMRC Act for creating nuisance,” the statement said.