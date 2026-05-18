A man allegedly killed his 23-year-old pregnant wife in a brutal assault by inserting a hacksaw blade into her private part in Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, police and health officials said.

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his 23-year-old pregnant wife in a brutal assault by inserting a hacksaw blade into her private part in Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, police and health officials said. According to news agency PTI, the incident took place on May 14 in Bhitthikala village under the jurisdiction of Manipur police station.

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The accused, identified as Pradeep Agariya, was arrested from Ambikapur on Sunday and has reportedly confessed to the crime, a police official said.

“As per preliminary information, Agariya and Heerabai got married around five years ago. The accused frequently assaulted his wife while under the influence of alcohol. On May 14, he thrashed Heerabai and inserted a hacksaw blade into her private part. The brutality happened when the couple's four-year-old daughter was at home,” the official said.

Police said that after Heerabai lost consciousness, the accused allegedly transported her to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital on a motorcycle and attempted to mislead doctors by claiming she had sustained injuries in a road accident.

“She was declared dead after an examination. On realising that Heerabai had died, Agariya fled. The body was kept in the mortuary due to lack of kin for completion of formalities. A post mortem was conducted next morning when her relatives arrived and Agariya was booked based on its report,” the official informed.

Dr Santu Bag, autopsy surgeon in the forensic medicine department at Ambikapur Medical College, said the victim was three months pregnant and had suffered multiple external injuries.

“A nearly 10-inch-long iron rod object was recovered from her private part and handed over to police for forensic examination,” Bag said.