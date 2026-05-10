A viral video of a foaming watermelon from YouTuber Gaurav Taneja sparked food safety fears, with many suspecting chemical contamination. However, experts explained the likely cause was natural fermentation.

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, better known online as Flying Beast, has sparked a major social media debate after posting a bizarre video showing a watermelon releasing white foam moments after being cut open. The clip quickly went viral, leaving viewers alarmed and reigniting concerns about food safety and fruit contamination during the summer season.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taneja shared the video with the caption, “Tarbooz mein nikala zeher!!” (“Poison found inside the watermelon”), prompting thousands of reactions across X, YouTube, and Instagram. According to him, the watermelon had been purchased from a roadside vendor by his wife, Ritu, the previous evening. Since there was no space in the refrigerator, the fruit was left outside overnight.

The next morning, when the family cut the watermelon, foam reportedly began continuously coming out of it. In the viral clip, Taneja said it looked as though “soap or chemical injection” had been put inside the fruit. The unusual visuals immediately triggered panic among viewers, with many questioning the quality checks on fruits sold in local markets.

Also Read: Spoiled Food Served To Teachers During Census Training In Amethi Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

One viral reaction on X read: “Shocking Incident. YouTuber Flying Beast bought a watermelon from a roadside seller. After cutting it, foam started continuously coming out from inside the watermelon.” The post further questioned, “Who checks these roadside fruit sellers?”

Another worried user commented, “It’s so scary to even buy and eat fruits from outside.” Several others urged people to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming them.

However, many internet users and experts suggested there may be a scientific explanation behind the strange phenomenon. According to several commenters, the foaming was likely caused by fermentation due to extreme summer heat and over-ripening. One user explained, “This foam is due to fermentation,” while another wrote, “The crazy summer heat is basically fermenting it.”

Reports explained that when overripe watermelons are kept outside in high temperatures, bacteria can break down the fruit’s natural sugars, creating gas buildup and foam. Experts warned that such fruits may be rotten internally and unsafe to consume.

Also Read: Would You Eat This? Viral Jaggery Video Raises Serious Cleanliness Questions