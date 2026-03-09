An Indian sports reporter, Gargi Raut, was allegedly groped by a spectator while reporting live on TV after India's T20 World Cup 2026 final victory in Ahmedabad. The incident, caught on camera, has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with netizens demanding swift action from the authorities to ensure the safety of journalists.

An Indian sports reporter, who was covering the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, was allegedly groped by a spectator following the Men in Blue’s historic triumph at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended their T20 World Cup crown with a dominant 96-run win over New Zealand in the final. With their historic title defence, India became the first team to win back-to-back titles and the third overall, and the first to win the T20 World Cup on home soil.

The T20 World Cup triumph was the Men in Blue’s second consecutive ICC title, having previously clinched the Champions Trophy title last year, adding another prestigious title to their growing list of ICC achievements.

Also Read: From Garba To Glam: Hardik Pandya’s Private Dance With Mahieka Sparks Meme Frenzy After T20 WC Win

Shocking Incident Caught Live

Though Team India defended their T20 World Cup title, the celebration was marred by the shocking incident involving the reporter, Gargi Raut, who alleged that the man groped her while reporting live on TV.

In a video posted by Gargi on his X handle (formerly Twitter), she can be seen mid-report as a man walks behind her and allegedly touches her inappropriately, leaving her visibly shocked. Along with the video, the reporter urged the authorities to identify the person and stressed that reporters should work without any harassment.

“If you put your hands on me inappropriately. I will put your face on the internet. A reporter should be able to do their job without being touched inappropriately. @AhmedabadPolice.” Gargi Raut wrote on X.

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident took place after the spectators were leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after India’s T20 World Cup final win. As the crowd dispersed, the reporter continued her live reporting, but the shocking act left her visibly shaken and highlighted the urgent need for safety measures for journalists covering large public events.

Netizens Express Shock Over the Incident

The sports reporter, Gargi Raut’s video quickly went viral, drawing widespread outrage on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where users and netizens called for swift action and stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of journalists at public events.

Taking to their X handles, users and netizens urged the Ahmedabad police to identify the name in the background, called for his immediate arrest, and condemned the audacity of the act. Others stressed women’s safety in public spaces, demanded strict action from authorities, and urged justice for Gargi Raut to ensure reporters can work without fear.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident has highlighted the urgent need for stricter protocols at large public gatherings, raising awareness about the safety of journalists, especially women, and sparking a broader conversation on accountability for harassment during live events.

It remains to be seen whether Ahmedabad police will swiftly identify and take action against the accused, sending a strong message on journalist safety and accountability for harassment at public events.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: Team India Bags a Massive ₹27.5 Crore! Here’s the Full Prize Money Breakdown