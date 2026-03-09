Radhamani Longjam and Sahil Duhan secured dominant victories for the Indian Youth boxing team on day two of the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok. Radhamani won by RSC, and Sahil secured a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Radhamani, Sahil Shine on Day 2

The Indian Youth boxing team continued its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok with mixed results on the second day of competition, as Radhamani Longjam and Sahil Duhan secured victories in their respective bouts.

In the women's 57kg category, Radhamani Longjam delivered a commanding performance to defeat her opponent from Uzbekistan, sealing the bout with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the third round. In the men's division, Sahil Duhan (60kg) continued his impressive run in the tournament with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Turkmenistan, according to a press release. Meanwhile, Udham Singh (55kg) put up a close fight but went down 3-2 against Japan in a tightly contested bout.

Tournament Context and Past Success

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, features some of the most promising youth boxers from across the world competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, offering valuable international exposure for the athletes. Indian youth boxers had delivered a historic performance last year at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clinching seven medals, including four gold, two silver and one bronze, marking India's best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage.

The Indian contingent will now look to build momentum as the preliminary rounds continue in the tournament.

Strong Start on Opening Day

Earlier in the tournament, the Indian Youth boxing team made a strong start to its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, with Joyshree Devi Chirom, Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam and Sahil Duhan registering victories on the opening day of the tournament. In the women's 54kg category, Joyshree Devi Chirom secured a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the second round against her opponent from Tajikistan. (ANI)