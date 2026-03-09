Following India's T20 World Cup victory, former cricketer Ahmed Shehzad harshly criticized the Pakistan cricket system. He argued that Pakistan inflates its rankings by playing weak teams and that its flawed system and favouritism prevent it from succeeding in major tournaments.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad took a brutal dig at the Men in Green after Team India’s success in defending their T20 World Cup triumph. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, clinched their T20 World Cup title following a dominant 96-run win over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

India became the first to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title and win their third triumph. They scripted another historic feat of becoming the first team to clinch the prestigious title on home soil, as no other team had ever defended the T20 World Cup title at home. The historic triumph further cemented India’s dominance in the shortest format.

Pakistan, on the other hand, was knocked out of the T20 World Cup after failing to overtake New Zealand’s run rate despite a narrow five-run win over Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 fixture, leaving former players like Ahmed Shehzad critical of the team’s inconsistent performances.

‘Pakistan Cricket’s System is Flawed’

Following India’s T20 World Cup triumph, Ahmed Shehzad took a sharp dig at Pakistan Cricket’s system, noting that Indian players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan rarely get proper chances, yet they perform when it matters the most for the team, which leaves Pakistan struggling in big matches despite having talent.

“Pakistan has a lot of talent, but there is a flaw in our system. Look at players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, they rarely get a chance, yet they become match-winners when given the opportunity,” Shehzad said on Pakistani show ‘Harna Mana Hai’.

“Meanwhile, Pakistan keeps beating weak teams like Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe to top rankings, but they struggle in big matches. Talent peaks at the right time, that’s what separates real contenders from the rest,” he added.

After winning the 2017 Champions Trophy, Pakistan failed to win any major ICC title over the last eight years, including the 2019 and 2023 ODI World Cups, 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2026 T20 World Cups, and 2025 Champions Trophy, highlighting a prolonged period of inconsistency and underachievement on the global stage.

‘Remove Pakistan From ICC Rankings’

Ahmed Shehzad further called for a serious overhaul of Pakistan cricket, suggesting that the team’s continued underperformance in major ICC tournaments warrants a review of their ICC rankings and a restructuring of their domestic and selection systems.

“What level of cricket are you playing in Pakistan? You keep defeating teams like Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Uganda, and suddenly you become number one among them,” an ex-Pakistan cricketer said.

“Remove these top teams from the ICC rankings — make a separate ranking where only Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe are included,” he added.

Following the T20 World Cup exit, Pakistan have come under scrutiny, with calls for the removal of Salman Ali Agha as captain and for underperformers from the team in order to revamp leadership, improve team balance, and restore competitiveness on the global stage.

Favourtism in the selection of the players has also come under the spotlight, with critics arguing that personal biases and politics continue to influence team composition, blocking top talent from getting chances.

