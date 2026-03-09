Axar Patel shares his emotional joy after India's T20 World Cup 2026 win, a moment made special by his son watching. India beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, becoming the first team to win on home soil and claim a third T20 WC title.

All-rounder Axar Patel described India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as an emotional and unforgettable moment, revealing that the triumph became even more meaningful as his son watched him play from the stands for the first time. Axar shared his feelings on the social media platform X after India successfully defended their T20 World Cup title, adding another historic chapter to the country's cricketing achievements.

"Winning the World Cup is something you dream about as a kid. But today felt even more special knowing our little Haksh was in the stands, watching his dad play for the first time. This one will always stay close to my heart. A moment I'll carry with me forever," Axar Patel wrote on X.

Winning the World Cup is something you dream about as a kid. But today felt even more special knowing our little Haksh was in the stands, watching his dad play for the first time. This one will always stay close to my heart 💙 A moment I’ll carry with me forever. 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/pqVXzBvgwu — Axar Patel (@akshar2026) March 9, 2026

India Creates History with Third T20 World Cup Title

India beat New Zealand handsomely by 96 runs in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad, becoming the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, also the first to win consecutive titles, and the only team to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

Abhishek, Ishan Power India to Record Total

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2026 final, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. However, a record-breaking fifty from 'return-to-form' Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

Clinical Bowling Seals Dominant Victory

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar and Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes).Barring a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs. (ANI)