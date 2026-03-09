Six ICC Triumphs in 2 Years: Revisiting India’s Incredible Run of Global Cricket Titles
Over the past two years, Team India has dominated world cricket, winning six ICC titles across men’s, women’s, and U19 tournaments, from the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup to the 2026 defence, marking a historic golden era for Indian cricket.
India's Unstoppable Dominance in Global Cricket
Team India extended their dominance on the global stage with the Men’s T20 World Cup triumph, defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended their crown on home soil with a dominant performance over the Black Caps in the title clash.
Over the last two years, Team India has been virtually unstoppable on the global stage, as they won a total of six ICC titles across men’s, women’s, and U19 tournaments, asserting their supremacy and establishing themselves as the most dominant force in world cricket.
On that note, let’s take a look at Team India’s incredible run of success, highlighting each of the six ICC triumphs that have defined the golden era in cricket over the period of two years.
1. Men’s T20 World Cup 2024
The beginning of India’s golden run in global cricket came with their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, where the Men in Blue, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, ended their 11-year drought of an ICC title and a 17-year wait for the T20 World Cup crown, laying a foundation for an unprecedented era of dominance in world cricket.
It was Team India’s dream campaign as they didn’t lose a single match, including the semifinal against England and the Final against South Africa, sealing an unbeaten run to lift the coveted trophy that had eluded the Men in Blue since their historic triumph in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.
The T20 World Cup triumph was a fairytale ending for skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the shortest format at the international level, as the Indian batting stalwarts retired from the T20Is, paving the way for younger generations of players to take over and usher in a new era for the Men in Blue in T20 cricket.
2. U19 Women's World Cup 2025
The second edition of the U19 Women’s World Cup in 2025 witnessed Team India, led by Shafali Verma, defending the title by lifting the prestigious trophy with a dominant campaign. The Girls in Blue won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023.
India had an unbeaten run in the U19 Women’s World Cup, displaying exceptional consistency and maturity throughout the campaign. In the semi-final, Shafali Verma-led side defeated England to seal their place in the final. In the title clash, India dominated South Africa with an all-rounder performance to successfully defend the title.
The Girls in Blue’s dominant performance throughout the campaign culminated in clinching their second successive U19 Women’s World Cup triumph, further establishing India’s supremacy in age-group women’s cricket.
3. Champions Trophy 2025
Team India enjoyed their third successive success at an ICC tournament by clinching the Champions Trophy triumph in Dubai last year. The Men in Blue, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, won their second consecutive ICC men’s tournament and at the same time, ended their 12-year drought of Champions Trophy triumph.
Team India had a dominant run in the tournament, as they didn’t lose a single match, including a semifinal win over Australia, before defeating New Zealand in the title clash at the Dubai International Stadium. The Champions Trophy triumph was Rohit Sharma’s second ICC title on the trot after leading the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup win in 2024, and the first for Gautam Gambhir as a head coach.
The victory further cemented India’s growing dominance in world cricket and extended their remarkable run of success in global tournaments.
4. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India ended a 47-year wait to clinch the Women’s ODI World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India Women’s team has been part of the ODI World Cup since 1978 and had previously come agonisingly close to lifting the trophy, finishing as runners-up in 2005 and 2017.
However, the 2025 campaign turned out to be a historic breakthrough for the Women in Blue, who got hold of the coveted trophy that eluded them for close to five decades. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India became just the fourth team after Australia, England, and New Zealand to win the prestigious Women’s ODI World Cup title.
With this historic triumph, India became the third team after Australia and England to win the Men’s and Women’s ODI World Cups, marking another significant milestone in the nation’s remarkable run of success in global cricket.
5. U19 Men’s World Cup 2026
Team India began their ICC triumphs in 2026 on a strong note by lifting the coveted U19 Men’s World Cup. Under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre, the Boys in Blue were dominant throughout the campaign as they didn’t lose a single match, including a victory over Afghanistan in the semifinal to seal their place in the final against England.
In the final, India defeated England by 100 runs to reclaim their U19 World Cup title and extended their record as the most successful team in the tournament’s history with six U19 World Cup triumphs. The Boys in Blue previously won the prestigious title in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, and 2022 editions of the tournament, and the latest victory further strengthened their legacy as the most dominant team in the history of the World Cup.
This was Team India’s fourth successive ICC title across men’s and women’s tournaments since 2025. underlining the country’s extraordinary consistency and dominance in global cricket.
6. Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
The sixth and latest ICC triumph came when Team India successfully defended their crown against New Zealand in front of over 86.000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, delivered a dominant performance against the Black Caps.
Throughout the title-winning campaign, the Men in Blue lost only one match in seven outings, which came against South Africa in the Super 8 stage, before bouncing back strongly to dominate the knockout rounds and clinch the prestigious title with a commanding victory over the New Zealand national cricket team.
With this historic victory, India became the first team to win back-to-back editions of the Men’s T20 World Cup, and the third overall, and the first to win the title on home soil, capping an extraordinary two-year period with six ICC triumphs.
