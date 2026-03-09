Team India extended their dominance on the global stage with the Men’s T20 World Cup triumph, defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, successfully defended their crown on home soil with a dominant performance over the Black Caps in the title clash.

Over the last two years, Team India has been virtually unstoppable on the global stage, as they won a total of six ICC titles across men’s, women’s, and U19 tournaments, asserting their supremacy and establishing themselves as the most dominant force in world cricket.

On that note, let’s take a look at Team India’s incredible run of success, highlighting each of the six ICC triumphs that have defined the golden era in cricket over the period of two years.