During the IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, a controversial boundary call involving Rishabh Pant sparked debate. The umpire ruled it a four, though replays suggested a six. The two-run difference proved costly as the match ended in a tie and LSG lost in the Super Over.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has found himself at the centre of a major debate after a boundary call during the IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 26.

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LSG suffered their sixth defeat of the season following a Super Over loss to KKR. Chasing a modest 156-run target, the hosts levelled the visitors' total of 155 and pushed the contest into a tie. In the Super Over, LSG lost two wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram, posting just 1 run on the board.

With just two runs off six balls to win, Rinku Singh, who scored an unbeaten 83 in the first innings, sealed the match in style with a boundary, taking KKR over the finish line in a tense finish. This was the first Super Over of the IPL 2026, with KKR holding their nerve in a dramatic finish to claim victory.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Langer frustrated as LSG fails to adapt in home defeat

Pant’s Boundary Call Sparks Debate

The match between LSG and KKR witnessed a controversy around Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s field obstruction dismissal, which added drama, but it was Rishabh Pant’s boundary call which became one of the biggest talking points of the match, sparking debate on the umpire’s decision.

The incident took place on the first ball of the 12th when Pant licked a delivery from Kartik Tyagi towards fine leg, and while it appeared to have cleared the boundary for a six from one angle, adjudged as four by the on-field umpire. The height at which the ball crossed the rope added confusion, triggering widespread.

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An X user shared a screenshot of the broadcast graphics, pointing out that the ball had a height of 63 metres and appeared to clear the rope, raising questions over why it was adjudged as four instead of a six.

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The difference of just two runs eventually had a significant impact on the flow of the innings, as LSG fell short of the target and the match was pushed into a Super Over, where KKR eventually held their nerve to clinch a dramatic victory.

Was It Six or Four by Rishabh Pant?

Rishabh Pant’s shot, however, became the centre of confusion, as one angle suggested it had enough distance to be a six, while the on-field decision of four stood, leaving fans divided over whether the correct call was made.

However, an X user pointed out that the ball slightly touched the ground before reaching or crossing the boundary rope, which could explain why the on-field umpire ruled it as a four instead of a six despite the broadcast angle suggesting otherwise.

Since the ball went towards the LSG dugout, there was no immediate appeal or reaction from the batting side regarding the height or contact, and the decision ultimately rested on the on-field umpire’s call based on available broadcast angles.

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Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have been pushed to the bottom of the points table after their sixth defeat of the season. With just two wins and six losses, accumulating just 4 points and having a NRR of -1.106 after 8 matches, LSG are now in a must-win situation for the remainder of the league stage to keep their playoff hopes alive in IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are currently at the eighth spot with two wins, five losses, and one no result, accumulating five points and having a NRR of -0.751 after 8 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Pant stresses accountability after LSG's Super Over loss