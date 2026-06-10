Ben Stokes is meeting advisors to decide his future, including possible retirement, as the ECB investigates a nightclub incident involving him and Gus Atkinson. The board is weighing disciplinary action while being cautious about his potential exit.

England Test captain Ben Stokes is expected to meet his advisors on Wednesday to take a final call on his future, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reportedly allowing him space to consider his options amid speculation over a possible retirement.

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Investigation into Nightclub Incident

According to ESPNcricinfo, the ECB and the Cricket Regulator are investigating an off-field incident involving Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson after the first Test against New Zealand, where the duo allegedly breached team protocol and were involved in a confrontation with Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa at a nightclub. The incident reportedly left an England security officer injured, requiring stitches. The matter has once again brought scrutiny on England's team discipline and management structure, coming shortly after previous concerns over off-field conduct.

Retirement Fears and Board Concerns

The governing body is expected to take disciplinary action against the players for breaching team protocols, including possible fines and suspension. However, the ECB is also understood to be cautious about pushing Stokes towards a premature retirement, amid concerns that the England skipper may be considering stepping away from international cricket altogether. According to the report, an emergency board meeting was held on Tuesday to assess the situation, with internal concerns that Stokes could even announce his decision independently, potentially via social media, due to strained communication with the board. While retirement remains a possibility, there is growing optimism that the 35-year-old may reconsider the option.

Stokes to Meet Advisor, Weighs Options

Stokes is set to meet his long-time advisor, former England batter Neil Fairbrother, to decide whether to continue as captain, step down from leadership, or take an extended break from the game. He is also said to be weighing whether to continue playing through his central contract, which runs until 2027 after the next Ashes series.

Potential Disciplinary Action

Meanwhile, both Stokes and Atkinson are likely to face disciplinary action that could rule them out of the remaining matches in the New Zealand series. The ECB is expected to announce the squad for the second Test at The Oval, scheduled to begin on June 17, before the end of the week, regardless of Stokes' final decision.

Stokes' Reaction to Controversy

Stokes is reportedly in good spirits but is understood to be regretful over the incident, while also feeling dissatisfied with aspects of how the ECB has handled the situation, despite acknowledging his own role in the controversy.