LSG captain Rishabh Pant called for collective accountability after a dramatic Super Over loss to KKR. LSG tied the game with a last-ball six but managed just one run in the Super Over. Pant said the team needs a break to reset and handle pressure.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant stressed the need to take collective accountability after the team suffered a defeat from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a match that saw the first Super Over take place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday.

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LSG, chasing 156, ended their chase on 155 after Mohammed Shami struck a six off the final delivery of the second innings. Batting first in the Super Over, LSG lost two wickets at just one run as KKR's Sunil Narine first got rid of Nicholas Pooran and then dismissed Aiden Markram. KKR, chasing the target of two in the Super Over, won on the very first ball as Rinku Singh slammed a boundary.

'We need to take accountability': Pant

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the loss, Rishabh Pant said the team needs a short break to reset and handle pressure better, stressing the importance of finding solutions internally. He said that the team needs to take collective responsibility, adding that every player must take accountability rather than relying on a few individuals.

"I think we definitely need a break. I think we're gonna refresh. There is always pressure, and it's gonna be a pressure game always, but at the same time, we have to look for answers inside, not outside. And just keep it simple. We need to take accountability - every guy. Like, it can't be about one or two guys. It has to be about the whole unit, and a lot of people will take accountability for that for sure," Pant said.

Lucknow Super Giants opted to send Nicholas Pooran out to bat in the Super Over despite his poor run of form. The left-hander has struggled in IPL 2026 so far, with his highest score in seven matches being just 22 off 25 balls. However, Pant said the team collectively decided to back Pooran in the Super Over, saying that even though he isn't in great form, the team trusts him in high-pressure situations.

"We discussed as a group, we had a discussion, and the name that came up was Nicholas Pooran. He might not go through the best form of his life, but at the same time, you will trust your player in a hard situation like this," Pant said.

Rishabh Pant admitted there are no excuses for the result and acknowledged the lack of positives at the moment, but expressed confidence that the team will bounce back stronger after the break. "No excuses there. Just looking at the positive, there might not be enough positive right now, but I think after the break, there will be a lot of enough positive for sure," he said.

How the match unfolded

Coming to the match, KKR posted 155/7, recovering from a collapse at 93/7 thanks to Rinku's outstanding unbeaten 83 off 51 balls. Despite a brilliant spell from Mohsin Khan (5/23), KKR managed a competitive total after a late surge.

In reply, LSG struggled early, losing Mitchell Marsh (2) quickly. Rishabh Pant (42) and Aiden Markram (31) tried rebuilding, but their slow scoring increased pressure. Key wickets in the middle overs, including Pant and Markram, put LSG on the back foot. Late contributions from Ayush Badoni (24) and Himmat Singh (19) kept hopes alive, and Mohammed Shami forced a Super Over with a last-ball six. However, LSG managed just one run in the Super Over as Sunil Narine struck twice. KKR then completed the chase instantly through Rinku, capping off a dramatic victory.

After the win, KKR are now placed eighth with five points in eight matches, while LSG slipped to the bottom of the IPL 2026 standings. (ANI)