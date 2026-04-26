KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was controversially dismissed for obstructing the field in an IPL 2026 match against LSG. The third umpire's decision sparked widespread debate among fans and the KKR camp, questioning the interpretation of the rules and whether the obstruction was intentional.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi found himself at the centre of attention after a controversial field obstruction dismissal in the IPL 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 26.

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After being put to bat first by LSG captain Rishabh Pant, KKR lost an early wicket in Tim Seifert for a 3-ball duck at 3/1. As captain Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi were looking to form a partnership, the former’s stay at the crease ended soon after he was dismissed for 10 at 16/2 in 3.4. Thereafter, Raghuvanshi joined Cameron Green at the crease to carry on KKR’s innings.

However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s innings ended in a dramatic fashion when he was given out for field obstruction against the LSG, which left the KKR camp and the spectators at the stadium stunned.

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Raghuvanshi Dismissed for Field Obstruction

The IPL 2026 witnessed a rare and controversial dismissal as Angkrish Raghuvanshi was ruled out for field obstruction, with LSG skipper Rishabh Pant appealing for the decision after a tense on-field moment, eventually leading the umpires to confirm the dismissal and spark widespread debate.

The incident took place on the final ball of the fifth over when Raghuvanshi nudged a delivery off Price Yadav towards mid-on and set off for a single before being sent back by Cameron Green. As he dived to return to the crease, the throw hit him, and Pant and Mohammed Shami appealed for the field obstruction.

The on-field umpires sent the review to the third umpire, who, after checking the replay, ruled Raghuvanshi out for obstructing the field, leaving the young batter visibly angry as he hit the boundary rope and threw his helmet out of frustration.

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On the sidelines, KKR head coach Abhishek Sharma was seen arguing with the fourth umpire over the controversial field obstruction dismissal against Angkrish Raghuvanshi, s the KKR camp strongly questioned the decision. The batting coach, Shane Watson, was visibly surprised by the third umpire’s ruling, as the decision left the dugout stunned.

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With field obstruction dismissal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi joined Yusuf Pathan, Amit Mishra, and Ravindra Jadeja to join the unwanted list of players dismissed for obstructing the field in the IPL, a rare and controversial mode of dismissal in the tournament’s history.

Did Angkrish Really Obstruct the Field?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s controversial dismissal by field obstruction has triggered debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning whether the batter intentionally changed his direction while running or if it was purely accidental contact during the dive.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with anger and disbelief, with many calling it a ‘wrong umpiring decision’ and insisting Raghuvanshi was not obstructing the field intentionally, as most users argued that he was simply diving back to his crease in a natural running movement

Others reacted with clear frustration, saying ‘he didn’t obstruct anything’, and insisting the batter ‘was only trying to make his ground’, while many users simply labelled it a ‘very poor call by the third umpire’ that changed the game’s mood.

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Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s field obstruction dismissal is expected to be discussed and debated throughout the season, as fans continue to question the third umpire’s call and whether the decision was too harsh, keeping the controversy alive well beyond the match itself.

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What Obstructing of Field Rule Say?

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s field obstruction dismissal has brought the Law into focus. According to Law 37.1.4 under the MCC Laws of Cricket, if an umpire feels that a batter has significantly changed the direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed the fielder’s attempt to effect a run out, they should be given out.

“For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batsman, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder’s attempt to effect a run out, the batsman should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field,” MCC Laws 37.1.4 states.

“It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not. If the change of direction involves the batsman crossing the pitch, clause 41.14 shall also apply,” the law added.

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In Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s case, the third umpire felt that the movement while diving back to the crease amounted to a deliberate change in direction that affected the fielding side’s attempt to effect a run-out, leading to the controversial decision.

The KKR camp was visibly stunned by the decision as Angrish appeared to have not obstructed the field, but was simply diving back to make his crease, leading to strong disagreement with the third umpire’s call.