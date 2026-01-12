Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan announced his engagement to girlfriend Sophie Shine after dating for two years. The 40-year-old, who retired in 2024, shared the news on social media, marking a new chapter in his personal life.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to start a new innings in his life, as he has announced his engagement with his girlfriend Sophie Shine on Monday, January 12. The 40-year-old, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2024, will reportedly get married to Sophie in February, marking his fresh chapter in personal life.

Dhawan and Sophie have been dating for the last two years, and the couple made their relationship public on Instagram when Sophie shared a picture of them together with the caption “My love,” officially confirming the relationship in May 2025.

The couple has been active on Instagram, sharing reels and affectionate moments together, including playful clips and candid snapshots, which caught the attention of the fans, and the couple became fan-favourites.

‘We Choose Togetherness Forever’

Before the scheduled wedding in February, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Devine took the first step of togetherness by announcing their engagement, formally confirming their decision to spend their lives together.

Dhawan took his social media handles, especially Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Dhawan shared a picture of the couple holding their hands with engagement rings and wrote:

“From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings, and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. Shikhar & Sophie.”

This is set to be the second marriage of Shikhar Dhawan, as he previously married Australian citizen Ayesha Mukherjee before the couple divorced in 2023. Dhawan was granted a divorce by the Delhi Family Court in 2023, on the grounds of mental cruelty by his estranged wife, who the court said caused him mental agony during their marriage. Dhawan has a son, Zoravar Dhawan, from his first marriage.

Dhawan had earlier said that he is unable to see or contact his son and misses his presence. Dhawan mentioned that although he could talk to his son on video calls in the early days after the divorce, he is unable to do so now.

Who is Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine is an Irish citizen and comes from a strong academic background. The 36-year-old obtained a degree in Marketing and Management at the Limerick Institute of Technology, Moylish, Ireland.

Dhawan's to-be-wife currently works as a product consultant and serves as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation in Abu Dhabi. Sophie Shine is also serving on the board of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, a charitable organization founded by former India opener, focusing on providing education, healthcare, and sports development initiatives to underprivileged kids.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine first met at a restaurant in Dubai, became friends, and over time, their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship. The rumours of their relationship first came to the spotlight when Sophie was seen in attendance with Dhawan at the Champions Trophy 2025.

In May 2025, the couple finally put the speculations by confirming their relationship on social media