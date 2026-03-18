Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have reunited in the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of IPL 2026. Their pre-season face-off in the nets has already caught attention as MI prepare for their opening clash.

The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, have begun their preparations for IPL 2026, which starts on March 28. Following India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year, two of the nation’s biggest stars, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, have joined forces once again in the MI camp for the upcoming season.

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Since making their debuts for the franchise in 2013 and 2015 respectively, Bumrah and Pandya have been integral to Mumbai’s success. Their reunion ahead of the new season has already created buzz, especially after a competitive face-off in the nets.

Bumrah vs Hardik In The Nets

In a video shared from training, Hardik began aggressively, striking consecutive boundaries off Bumrah. But the pacer responded in trademark fashion, delivering a pinpoint yorker that shattered the stumps. The duel highlighted the intensity within the camp as preparations ramp up.

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Interestingly, the two have crossed paths only once in IPL history. During the 2022 season, Hardik managed a four and two singles off Bumrah in a brief three-ball encounter, giving him the edge in their solitary official showdown.

Both players are coming off stellar performances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Bumrah finished as joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps in eight matches, including a decisive four-wicket haul in the final that earned him Player of the Match. Hardik contributed with 217 runs at a strike rate of 160.74 and picked up nine wickets, underlining his all-round value.

Mumbai Indians will be banking on their form as they chase a record sixth IPL crown. After finishing third last season, the franchise will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at home on March 29.

With Bumrah’s lethal pace and Hardik’s leadership, MI’s preparations have already set the tone for what promises to be another thrilling season.