- Home
- Entertainment
- Sophie Shine Net Worth, Education, Career: Everything You Need To Know About Shikhar Dhawan's Girlfriend and rumoured would-be-wife
Sophie Shine Net Worth, Education, Career: Everything You Need To Know About Shikhar Dhawan's Girlfriend and rumoured would-be-wife
Sophie Shine, Shikhar Dhawan: Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s relationship with Irish corporate executive Sophie Shine has drawn attention ahead of their rumoured wedding. From her career to net worth, here’s all you need to know
From Ireland to the Corporate World of Abu Dhabi
Sophie Shine hails from Limerick, Ireland, and comes from a strong academic background. She completed her schooling at Castleroy College before pursuing higher education in Marketing and Management at the Limerick Institute of Technology. Unlike many partners of sports celebrities, Sophie has built her career in the corporate sector, away from the limelight. She currently works in Abu Dhabi, where she has steadily climbed the professional ladder through her expertise and leadership.
A Senior Executive With an Independent Career
Sophie holds the position of Second Vice President and Product Consultant at Northern Trust Corporation, a globally recognised financial services firm. In her role, she contributes to product development, strategic planning, and business growth. Her professional success predates her public association with Shikhar Dhawan, reflecting a career shaped by merit rather than celebrity connections. Reports estimate her net worth to be between ₹1–2 crore, primarily earned through her corporate salary and consulting work.
How Sophie and Shikhar Dhawan’s Relationship Began
According to reports, Sophie and Shikhar Dhawan first met in Dubai several years ago and gradually developed a close bond. What started as a friendship eventually turned into a long-term relationship. Though they kept their personal lives private initially, public appearances—especially during the Champions Trophy 2025—sparked widespread attention. The relationship was later confirmed by Dhawan himself, putting an end to speculation.
Life in the Public Eye and Philanthropic Work
While Sophie maintains a relatively low-key lifestyle, her social media presence has grown significantly, with over 3.4 lakh followers on Instagram. She often shares glimpses of her travels and time spent with Dhawan. Beyond her professional commitments, Sophie also plays an active role in heading the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, the charitable wing of Da One Sports, highlighting her involvement in social and philanthropic initiatives.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.