4 WWE Stars Whose WrestleMania 42 Appearances Are In Serious Doubt
WWE WrestleMania 42 could miss some big names. Injuries and unclear booking have left Chelsea Green, Rey Mysterio, LA Knight and Bron Breakker doubtful, raising questions about their presence at the Grandest Stage.
Bron Breakker’s Brutal Setback
Bron Breakker enjoyed a breakout year, but a serious injury has sidelined him at the worst possible time. WWE has not provided updates on his health, though Seth Rollins’ return hinted at a potential clash. Fans are eager for Breakker’s comeback, but his clearance for WrestleMania 42 is still in doubt.
Chelsea Green’s Injury Concerns
Chelsea Green, one of the prominent mid‑card stars in WWE’s women’s division, suffered an injury on SmackDown weeks ago. Her availability for WrestleMania 42 is uncertain, and she may not be cleared to compete. This setback could derail her momentum after months of effort to secure a spot on the card.
Rey Mysterio’s Rib Fractures
Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio revealed he cracked ribs on both sides during a recent match. While no official timeline has been shared, speculation suggests the injury might be minor. Still, his participation at WrestleMania 42 remains doubtful, leaving fans anxious about his recovery.
LA Knight’s Unclear Future
LA Knight has become one of WWE’s most popular names, yet his WrestleMania status is clouded. Despite his rise, the company appears hesitant to push him into a marquee spot. Knight himself admitted uncertainty about his role at the event, making his presence on the card questionable.
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