Gurugram Apartment At DLF The Dahlias
Shikhar Dhawan’s most prized property is his ₹69 crore ultra‑luxury apartment at DLF The Dahlias in Gurugram. Spread across 6,000 square feet, the residence is one of the costliest real estate transactions in NCR. The apartment offers exclusivity, privacy, and opulence, reflecting Dhawan’s flamboyant personality and success on and off the cricket field.
Delhi Mansion
Alongside his Gurugram property, Dhawan owns a ₹5 crore mansion in Delhi. This residence blends elegance with comfort, serving as a family home and a retreat from the spotlight. The Delhi house complements his lifestyle, offering a balance between modern luxury and traditional warmth.
Interior Design & Memorabilia
Dhawan’s homes are not just about luxury; they also celebrate his cricketing journey. His interiors feature memorabilia such as MS Dhoni’s gloves and a bat signed by Virat Kohli. The design mixes serene living spaces with personal touches that highlight his career milestones. Elegant finishes, spacious layouts, and curated décor make his residences both stylish and meaningful.
Car Collection
Dhawan’s garage is filled with premium cars worth crores. His collection includes the Range Rover Autobiography, BMW M8 Coupe, and Mercedes‑Benz GLS. The Range Rover Autobiography, priced around ₹4 crore, epitomizes luxury with bespoke interiors and advanced technology. The BMW M8 Coupe adds performance flair, while the Mercedes‑Benz GLS offers comfort and prestige. Together, these vehicles reflect Dhawan’s taste for both style and speed.
Lifestyle Symbols
Beyond homes and cars, Dhawan’s lifestyle features standout symbols of success. He owns a ₹72 lakh diamond‑studded watch, exotic holiday experiences, and a memorabilia wall that captures his cricketing legacy. With a net worth estimated between ₹120–155 crore, Dhawan’s possessions symbolize his journey from domestic cricket to international stardom, blending flamboyance with personal pride.
