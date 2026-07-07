After being left out of the Zimbabwe tour, reports now suggest that Sanju Samson might be dropped from the Asian Games squad as well. The BCCI is reportedly planning a major team reshuffle just two months before the tournament.

First the Zimbabwe series, and now the Asian Games? Reports are coming in that Sanju Samson might be dropped from the Asian Games squad, right after being excluded from the Zimbabwe tour.

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Initially, the BCCI's unofficial line was that Sanju wasn't dropped for the Zimbabwe tour but was simply given rest. They even hinted that this was to keep him fresh for the Asian Games, suggesting his spot was confirmed. “He is in the Asian Games team, isn't he?” BCCI sources had indicated earlier.

But now, a report in 'The Times of India' suggests that Sanju might be axed from the Asian Games squad as well. With the Games in September just two months away, it seems the selection committee is planning a big shake-up.

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Samson Was Replaced By Vaibhav in the Second England T20I

Sanju's poor form on the recent Ireland and England tours is said to be the main reason for this. He managed to score only 6 runs across three matches, which has put him in a tough spot. He was even dropped from the playing eleven for the second T20 against England in Manchester. After that match, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir was seen having a long, serious chat with him.

Following this, 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was given a cap while Sanju was on the bench. Reports suggest that the team management is losing patience with Sanju's lack of consistency, a problem that has been there since the last week of the IPL.

The Clock Ticking on Sanju’s International Future?

The BCCI had announced the Asian Games squad last June. However, under special rules, they are allowed to make last-minute changes and even bring in players who were not on the original list. The report adds that the BCCI has already approached the concerned authorities for this.

Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, who had a fantastic run for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, is being considered as Sanju's replacement. Prabhsimran also has experience playing in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. On top of this, the brilliant form of young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi is only adding to the pressure on Sanju.

While the initial explanation for skipping the Zimbabwe tour was 'rest', these new reports raise a big question mark over Sanju's international career. If he is indeed dropped from the Asian Games team, his path back to the Indian jersey will become much tougher.

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