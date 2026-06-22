Ahead of Wimbledon 2026, Indian cricketer Sanju Samson has drawn parallels between cricket and tennis, comparing MS Dhoni's calm demeanor to Roger Federer and Virat Kohli's explosive style to Carlos Alcaraz. Samson also reflected on the Indian women's team's historic ODI World Cup victory, stating it set a high standard and inspired the men's team.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has drawn fascinating parallels between legendary cricketers and tennis superstars ahead of Wimbledon 2026. The 139th edition of the prestigious Grand Slam will begin on June 29.

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Samson is part of a promotional campaign for Wimbledon in India, and the Kerala cricketer traded his bat for a tennis racquet with Rohan Bopanna, taking part in a fun crossover challenge, showcasing his cross-sport reflexes while discussing the striking similarities between the gentleman's game and tennis.

When Wimbledon begins, Samson will be in England as he is part of the India squad for the T20I series against England. Before the UK tour, the 31-year-old will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland, with the opening match scheduled to be played in Dublin.

Also Read: French Open 2026: Why Did Sachin's Praise for Zverev's Maiden Grand Slam Title Spark Backlash? Explained

‘Dhoni Is ,Roger Federer, of ,Cricket,, ,Virat Kohli, is ,Carlos Alcaraz,’

With the main draw of Wimbledon 2026 set to begin next week, Sanju Samson drew parallels between Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz and their respective cricketing counterparts. Speaking on JioHotstar, Samson picked MS Dhoni as the Roger Federer of cricket due to his calm demeanour, while comparing Virat Kohli’s aggressive and explosive batting style to the dynamic energy of Carlos Alcaraz.

“The Roger Federer of cricket? It has to be MS Dhoni. He is very calm and composed in the way he goes about his business. When he performs, it looks effortless yet very powerful." Samson said.

“Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, is very explosive, much like how Virat bhai started. Maybe Virat Kohli can be compared to Alcaraz. He is very aggressive and full of power and explosiveness," he added.

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MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two different personalities on the cricket field, yet both have established themselves as modern-day titans who have redefined how the game is played and captained.

Dhoni is known for his calm personality and exceptional captaincy, having led Team India to three ICC triumphs, including the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, while Kohli is celebrated for his fierce intensity, aggressive leadership, and unmatched consistency across all formats,

Samson Recalls Watching Women’s ODI World Cup Triumph

Sanju Samson was asked about India’s historic maiden Women’s ODI World Cup victory that took place in India, admitting that watching the girls lift the trophy laid down the marker for the men's team to achieve similar glory on home soil later on.

"We were all watching the final. My family members and everyone else were glued to the TV. It was a special moment for all of us in the country. We had been waiting for it for a long time. We knew we were capable of winning the World Cup, yet while we were so close, we were very far,” the Kerala cricketer said.

“I was very happy for all the players in the team. There was so much hard work behind it and so many great stories within the squad itself. It was a proud moment for all of us. I think the standards were set very high for us. They won the World Cup and put us on a stage where we felt that we could do the same in India.

“It was a great moment that both World Cups happened in India and that we won them. So, yes, that victory definitely played a part," he added.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India ended a 47-year drought of lifting their maiden ODI World Cup triumph, defeating South Africa in the final in front of a home crowd. With this, Team India became the fourth team after Australia, England, and New Zealand to lift the coveted trophy.

The Women in Blue are currently aiming for their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the ongoing edition, determined to build on the incredible momentum generated by their historic 50-over success.

Also Read: Women's T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify for the Semifinal after Defeat to South Africa?