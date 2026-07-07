Following Belgium's 4-1 win over the USA in the FIFA World Cup 2026, coach Rudi Garcia defended Folarin Balogun over his controversial red-card suspension. Garcia said the striker was not to blame for the administrative saga and praised his sportsmanship.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia has come out in defence of USA striker Folarin Balogun over his controversial red-card suspension ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at Lumen Field in Seattle on Monday, July 6.

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The United States of America (USA) suffered a humiliating 1–4 defeat at the hands of the Belgian side, ending their hopes of clinching the maiden Men’s FIFA World Cup triumph in front of the home crowd. However, the contest was marred by controversy after Folarin Balogun’s one-match ban following a red card in the round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina was suspended.

The US President Donald Trump confirmed his intervention after contacting FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the decision, arguing that the red card was unwarranted. Trump was heavily criticised for the ‘politicisation’ of the sport, while FIFA's decision to invoke Article 27 of its disciplinary code drew widespread condemnation from the Royal Belgian Football Association, UEFA and international pundits alike.

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‘Balogun Is Not One To Blame’

Folarin Balogun was at the centre of the intense media scrutiny leading up to the match, with many questioning his eligibility and the fairness of his last-minute reinstatement. However, after a clinical 4-1 win over the USA, Belgium coach Rudi Garcia took a conciliatory approach, publicly shielding the 24-year-old striker from the backlash.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Garcia defended the USA striker, stating that he shouldn’t be blamed for the administrative saga, while appreciating his gestures of sportsmanship.

“Balogun came to talk to me. I liked that. It's not his fault; he's not the one to blame. I told him that. I appreciate that he came to talk to me." Rudi Garcia said.

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Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino were reported to have been in regular contact throughout the week, with the unprecedented nature of the dialogue leaving many in the football community concerned about the long-term implications for the tournament's integrity.

Trump's involvement became one of the biggest talking points of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he publicly acknowledged contacting FIFA President Gianni Infantino to seek a review of Folarin Balogun's red-card suspension.

Respect and Humility: The Sporting Values Caught in the Middle

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia defending the USA striker Folarin Balogun in the post-match press conference has triggered reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts divided over the incident,

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts expressed mixed opinions, with many praising Rudi Garcia for his sportsmanship and applauding Folarin Balogun's humility in approaching the Belgium coach after the match, while several users argued that the USA striker should not be blamed for FIFA's controversial decision, directing the criticism towards the administration.

However, others insisted Balogun should have refused to play or maintained that the original red card was justified, keeping the debate over the incident alive.

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Following a dominant 4-1 victory over the USA in the Round of 16, Belgium will face Spain in the quarterfinals in order to book their place in the World Cup semifinal for the first time since 2018, when they secured a historic third-place finish.

Having already dispatched the co-hosts, the Red Devils now look to maintain their momentum against the Spanish side in what promises to be a defining test of their championship credentials.

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