Nurul Hasan is married to Tasnim Islam Lisa. The pair got engaged on 10 May 2017 and married on 30 June 2017 in Khulna, Bangladesh. The two reportedly initially met while they were students at the Northern University of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan, widely known as Nurul Hasan Sohan, has established himself as one of the most dependable glovemen from the country. His aggressive bottom order batting and precise wicketkeeping have garnered him acclaim on the pitch, but fans are as inquisitive about his personal life, including his wife, family and relationships. Here’s all you need to know about the Bangladesh cricketer.

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Who Is Nurul Hasan’s Wife?

Nurul Hasan is married to Tasnim Islam Lisa. The pair got engaged on 10 May 2017 and married on 30 June 2017 in Khulna, Bangladesh. The two reportedly initially met while they were students at the Northern University of Bangladesh. Lisa is the daughter of businessman Shafikul Islam and has mostly kept away from the public eye, backing her husband’s cricketing career.

Family & Relationships

There have been no stories in the public domain tying Nurul Hasan to any connection before his marriage. He likes to keep his personal life out of the limelight and doesn’t want his family in the limelight.” The wicketkeeper is renowned to balance his professional duties with his family life and rarely speaks about his personal life in the public domain.

Cricketing Career

Nurul Hasan (born 21 November 1993 in Khulna, Bangladesh) is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He made his T20I debut for Bangladesh in January 2016, his ODI debut in December 2016 and Test debut in January 2017 against New Zealand. He has also captained Bangladesh in T20Is and has played for various local and Bangladesh Premier League clubs and has earned plaudits for his cool leadership and safe hands behind the stumps.

Career Stats for Nurul Hasan

Nurul Hasan has played at: 2026

Tests - 11 matches, 440 runs, 3 half-centuries

ODIs: 13 innings 237 runs

T20Is: 55 matches, 570 runs

First-Class: 111 matches, 5,505 runs, 12 hundreds

Apart from his batting, he has taken several catches and stumpings in all forms and is one of the most reliable wicket-keepers in Bangladesh.

An Invaluable Member of Bangladesh Cricket

Nurul Hasan has been a crucial part of Bangladesh cricket over the years and has held his own despite tough competition for the wicketkeeper’s post because to his flexibility, leadership characteristics and finishing ability. Consistent performances in local cricket and his international experience make him a great addition to Bangladesh and franchise teams.