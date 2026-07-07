Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran has died at the age of 38 following a prolonged illness. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced his passing, hailing him as a pioneering figure in the country's rise on the international stage.

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran passed away at the age of 38 following a prolonged illness, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Tuesday. He had been battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune system disorder, and had been undergoing treatment in the Delhi-NCR region for the past several months.

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In a post on X, the ACB said, "With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran." إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran. Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication,… pic.twitter.com/iPIAJ6HLkq — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 7, 2026

A Pioneer of Afghanistan Cricket

The ACB hailed Zadran as one of the pioneers of Afghanistan cricket, saying his dedication and commitment were instrumental in the sport's growth and the country's rise on the international stage. "Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage," the ACB said.

"Throughout his career, Shapoor served Afghanistan cricket with honour, courage, and pride. His contributions and achievements will always remain an important part of the history of Afghanistan cricket, and his efforts in the service of the national team will never be forgotten," the ACB added.

Zadran's International Career

Zadran represented Afghanistan in 80 international matches, including 44 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 36 T20 Internationals, between 2009 and 2020.

An Inspiration to a Generation

The ACB described Zadran as an inspiration to aspiring Afghan cricketers, saying his fighting spirit, determination and passion for the game motivated a generation and instilled belief in the future of Afghanistan cricket. "Beyond his achievements on the field, Shapoor Zadran was a true source of inspiration for many young Afghan cricketers and for cricket followers across the world. His fighting spirit, determination, and love for the game gave hope to many and encouraged a generation to dream bigger and believe in the future of Afghanistan cricket," the ACB said.

ACB Extends Condolences

The ACB extended its condolences to Zadran's family, friends and the Afghan cricket community, saying his legacy would live on. "The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, friends, loved ones, former teammates, and the entire Afghan cricket community. His loss is deeply felt, and his memory will forever remain alive in the hearts of the people of Afghanistan and the cricketing world. May his soul rest in eternal peace. May Allah Almighty forgive him, grant him the highest rank in Jannat-ul-Firdaws, and bless him with the best of rewards," the ACB said in its X post.

(ANI)