Sanju Samson's exclusion from the T20I squad for the Zimbabwe series has sparked debate among fans. However, a BCCI source revealed that Samson is being 'rested', not dropped, as part of a strategic move to give international exposure to younger talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and test the team's bench strength.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s exclusion from the T20I squad for the three-match series against Zimbabwe, starting on July 23, became a topic of discussion among fans and cricket enthusiasts.

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On Monday, the BCCI selection committee announced the 15-member India squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe as part of the team's preparations for the 2028 T20 World Cup and the LA Olympics. Shreyas Iyer will continue as captain, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retained his place in the squad.

Prabhsimran Singh, Ashok Sharma, and Yash Thakur earned their maiden national call-ups, while Mayank Yadav returned to the T20I squad. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, and Sanju Samson were left out of the squad for the Zimbabwe tour.

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Why Was Samson Dropped from the Squad?

Sanju Samson’s exclusion from the 15-member India squad has triggered a widespread debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the rationale behind dropping the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament, despite three poor outings, including a two-match T20I series against Ireland and the first T20I against England.

However, the BCCI reveals a strategic reason. According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), a source close to the BCCI stated that the national selection committee has only decided to ‘rest’ Samson for the time being, with a primary objective of giving international exposure to younger prospects like the batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

“It will look very odd if a senior player like Samson is made to sit out on tour. One has to remember that Samson is already in the Asian Games squad due to travel in the last week of September,” the BCCI sources told the TOI.

“Ishan is the preferred wicketkeeper for the team management. As it is, the fielding is where standards have dropped. The team needs good fielders, not wicketkeepers filling in,” he added.

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Recently, Sanju Samson was replaced by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the second T20I against England after his underwhelming performance in the series opener, where he scored just one run off seven balls, prompting the team management to prioritise the development of the 15-year-old sensation as they look toward the future.

In the Ireland T20I series, Samson scored 5 and 0, continuing a lean patch of form that has put pressure on his position in the side despite his heroics during India's successful T20 World Cup title defence earlier this year.

On the strategy for Zimbabwe tours

Further speaking on the broader vision for such tours, the source stated that it has been used to experiment and check the team's bench strength, noting that established players like Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar were granted breaks to facilitate the young players.

“Over the last decade, tours of Zimbabwe have been used to check the bench strength,” the BCCI source said.

“Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Harshit Rana have been given breaks. The bowling lineup is a new-look one,” the source added.

The current bowling line-up for the Zimbabwe T20I tour consists of a fresh mix of talent, reflecting the selectors' focus on testing new options and expanding India's depth, with the inclusion of players like the returning Mayank Yadav and newcomers eager to make their mark on the international stage.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer to lead India in Zimbabwe T20Is; 3 new faces in squad