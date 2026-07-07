Former Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran died at 38 after a prolonged battle with the rare immune disorder Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). The Afghanistan Cricket Board mourned the fast bowler, remembered for his key role in the country's rise and his memorable 2015 World Cup exploits.

Former Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran breathed his last after a prolonged battle with illness on Tuesday, July 7. He was 38 at the time of his demise. Shapoor Zadran was reportedly battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening immune system disorder.

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Over the last few months, Shapoor Zadran was undergoing intensive medical treatment in New Delhi, India. Afghanistan cricketers, including the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Allah Ghazanfar, and Asghar Afghan, met Zadran in the Delhi hospital, where they spent time by his bedside, offering their emotional support and prayers during his difficult fight against the illness.

However, Shapoor Zadran’s conditions worsened and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he continued his brave but ultimately unsuccessful fight for survival. He remained in critical condition due to severe infections, including dengue, a sharp decline in his red blood cell count, and recurring aggressive infections that ravaged his already compromised immune system.

Also Read: Former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran passes away at 38 from illness

Afghanistan Cricket Board Confirms Zadran’s Passing

The news of Shapoor Zadran’s passing was confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, which took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to express its deepest condolences and mourn the loss of a ‘true hero and dedicated servant of the game’

“Shapoor Zadran was one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket, whose dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment played a vital role in the rise and development of the game in our country. He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage," ACB wrote.

“Beyond his achievements on the field, Shapoor Zadran was a true source of inspiration for many young Afghan cricketers and for cricket followers across the world.

“His fighting spirit, determination, and love for the game gave hope to many and encouraged a generation to dream bigger and believe in the future of Afghanistan cricket," the ACB added.

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Shapoor Zadran retired from his cricketing career at the age of 33 in 2020, marking the end of an era for the national side. His last international appearance was in a T20I match against Ireland on March 8, 2020.

Zadran served the Afghanistan national side between 2009 and 2020, 11 years of unwavering passion and relentless commitment that helped transform the team into a formidable presence in international cricket.

Who Was Shapoor Zadran?

Shapoor Zadran might not be as popular as Afghanistan cricketers like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, or Mujeeb Ur Rahman, but his impact on the foundation of the sport in his home country was arguably just as profound.

Zadran was often remembered for being a foundational pillar of Afghanistan cricket, helping the national side navigate the challenging World Cricket League divisions and emerge from an associate member nation into a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He played a pivotal role in helping Afghanistan qualify for the maiden T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

Shapoor Zadran is known for his heroic performance in the 2015 World Cup match against Scotland, where he scored the winning runs and secured Afghanistan’s first-ever victory in an ICC World Cup, etching his name into the annals of his nation's sporting history forever. In the 2010 T20 World Cup, Zadran and his teammate Gulbadin Naib set a record partnership for the ninth wicket (44 runs) in the tournament's history.

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Across his international career, Shapoor Zadran picked 80 wickets, including 2 4-wicket hauls, at an average of 31.20 and an economy rate of 5.59 in 80 matches. Off the field, Zadran was actively acting as a mentor to the next generation of players, including superstar Rashid Khan.

Unfortunately, Shapoor Zadran passed away just a day before his 39th birthday, leaving behind a void in the cricketing family and a legacy that will continue to inspire countless aspiring athletes in Afghanistan and beyond.

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