Former Australian opener Usman Khawaja has proposed a 'peace deal' to Cricket Australia regarding the 2018 ball-tampering scandal. He suggested a joint statement for the team to accept shared responsibility and end the ongoing rift.

Former Australian opener Usman Khawaja has revealed a ‘peace deal’ proposal to Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg following a turbulent wave of fresh revelations and dressing-room friction over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The Sandpapergate controversy in the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa has been revived eight years later, following Usman Khawaja’s recent memoir release, ‘Sabr ’, and public remarks regarding wider knowledge of ball-tampering practices within the Australian team, rather than restricted to three sanctioned players - Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft.

Khawaja’s claims were backed by his former opening batting partner Warner, followed by Bancroft’s own pointed reaction in his 4,500-word tell-all column in Western Australia, where he alleged that he had withheld crucial details during Cricket Australia's investigation to protect other players and members of the coaching staff.

Also Read: Explosive New Claims Surface Regarding Australian Ball Tampering Saga

What Khawaja's Proposed 'Peace Deal' Says

Usman Khawaja’s autobiography became a flashpoint in Australian cricket, prompting him to reach out to Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg with a draft joint statement aimed at ending the public rift.

Appearing on The Grade Cricketer podcast on Wednesday, Khawaja, who retired from international cricket in January this year after playing his last Test against England in Sydney, shared the proposed wording for a collective statement from the 2018 squad, urging his former teammates to accept shared responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal and finally draw a line under the eight-year-old controversy.

Khawaja’s proposed ‘Peace Deal’ reads:

We accept knowledge as a team, that we knew we were ball-tampering by artificially altering the condition of the ball in South Africa in 2018.

Whether it was sandpaper or by any other means is irrelevant. We knew what we were doing, and we take full responsibility as a team and squad for our actions, something we should have done eight years ago.

Furthermore, we would like to acknowledge that Steven [Smith], Cameron [Bancroft] and David [Warner] paid an enormous price for the sake of the team, for which we are sorry and eternally grateful.

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Usman Khawaja’s revelation of the proposed peace deal to Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg came after the board formed an independent forum to allow former players and staff from the 2018 tour to privately share their accounts of the scandal.

What Was Greenberg’s Response?

After revealing his proposed peace deal, Usman Khawaja also disclosed the response from CA CEO Todd Greenberg, who sounded uncertain about whether the collective statement would gain traction among all parties.

Recounting their exchange, Khawaja said Greenberg told him:

“Yeah, look, I’m not sure. I’ll get in touch with the other parties, and I’ll let you know. But I’m not sure if this is going to fly.”

“Look, no matter what at least we can look each other in the eye and say that we are trying everything possible.”

The latest allegations of Australia’s 2018 Sandpapergate scandal from Usman Khawaja, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft, and the current Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins firmly rejecting the claims during a marathon 68-minute press conference have left the Australian cricket establishment deeply divided over how to finally draw a line under the eight-year-old controversy.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith, who was captain at the time of the incident, has remained silent over the allegations as he continues to distance himself from the renewed fallout, leaving Cricket Australia's independent forum as the primary avenue to bring closure to one of the darkest chapters in Australian cricket history.

Also Read: AB de Villiers Claims All Aussies Knew of 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal