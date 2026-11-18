Usman Khawaja’s claim that Australia’s entire squad knew about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal has reignited Sandpapergate. Cummins denied the allegation, while Warne’s old doubts resurfaced. Cricket Australia has set up an independent forum.

Australia’s 2018 Sandpapergate scandal has once again resurfaced eight years after the infamous Cape Town Test against South Africa, following fresh allegations of ball-tampering by former opener Usman Khawaja in his autobiography Sabr (Patience), which has been serialised in local media and reignited fresh debate across the cricketing world.

Khawaja alleged that the entire Australian squad was aware of the ball-tampering rather than solely restricted to three players, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Barencroft, who were sanctioned by Cricket Australia (CA). The former Australian opener’s claims were backed by Warner and Barencroft, while Smith has so far refrained from publicly speaking about it.

However, Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins, who was part of the bowling attack during the infamous Cape Town Test in 2018, has strongly rejected Khawaja’s allegations at a press conference in Sydney, describing them as ‘complete and utter nonsense’ while maintaining that he had no prior knowledge of the sandpaper being taken onto the field.

Also Read: Nasser Hussain Slams Pat Cummins Over Ball Tampering Scandal Claims

Shane Warne’s, Warning Goes Viral Amid Fresh 2018 Sandpapergate Debate

As Cricket Australia (CA) has been put under scrutiny over alleged shortcomings in its original investigation, former Australian spin-bowling legend Shane Warne, who passed away in 2022, had questioned the findings of the board’s probe into the incident, expressing doubts over whether the complete truth had emerged.

In an old video resurfaced on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), Warne was seen questioning Cricket Australia’s handling of the 2018 investigation and asking whether the board had revealed the complete truth about the ball-tampering scandal. He also questioned why Steve Smith and David Warner were the only two people involved in the incident,

“Does Cricket Australia know the truth? Do they? Do the same people know the truth about Sandpaper Gate? Are they hiding anything?” Warner told the Fox Cricket’s Follow-On podcast in February 2022.

“Why should Smith and Warner be the only two? Who knows? But the truth will come out. And if Cricket Australia are hiding something again after Justin Langer and Tim Paine, we can go on about all the controversies that Cricket Australia has just bungled and messed up and handled completely wrongly,” he added.

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Shane Warne’s old remarks on Cricket Australia’s investigation into the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy resurfaced after the board decided to establish an independent forum for players and staff involved in the 2018 South Africa tour to share their experiences and accounts of the ball-tampering controversy.

No Reopening of the Investigation into 2018 Scandal

As Cricket Australia decided to allow the players who were part of the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa to attend the forum, the governing body clarified that the initiative would not amount to reopening the original investigation.

CEO Todd Greenberg said the forum was intended to give those involved an opportunity to share their experiences, rather than revisit disciplinary action or impose fresh sanctions. The board will also retain control over which findings, if any, are made public.

“The game is genuinely hurting at the moment. It's not good for anyone," Greenberg said.

“We need to find a path through, and we need some time to heal. As part of this process, and so that all parties who wish to can tell their version of events, we have now set up an independent forum," he added.

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja and David Warner, who are part of the Fox Commentary panel for Australia’s ongoing home white-ball series against England, reacted to Cricket Australia’s announcement, with Khawaja welcoming the initiative but questioning whether it would reveal the complete truth, while Warner called for a public inquiry into the scandal.

It remains to be seen whether the independent forum will shed further light on the 2018 Sandpapergate controversy and address the questions raised by former and current Australian players.

Also Read: Bancroft Claims Entire Australian Team Knew of 2018 Sandpaper Scandal