Former BCCI chief selector Sandeep Patil revealed that in 2012, the selection committee considered finding a replacement for Sachin Tendulkar due to his dip in form, shocking the cricketing legend. Despite Tendulkar’s wish to continue, the planning for the team’s future led to his retirement in 2013 after his 200th Test.

Former Team India captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from his illustrious career, marked by numerous records and milestones, in 2013 after representing India for 24 remarkable years. Tendulkar’s retirement from his career was emotional and widely celebrated, as fans across the world bid farewell to one of the greatest cricketers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tendulkar concluded his illustrious cricketing journey in front of his home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where he played his final Test against the West Indies in November 2013 and received an emotional farewell from his teammates and fans. Tendulkar had a phased retirement from international cricket, having already stepped away from ODIs in 2012 before bringing the curtain down on his legendary career after his 200th Test match in 2013.

Scroll to load tweet…

However, before the batting legend retired from the game in 2013, the BCCI selection committee, led by former India cricketer Sandeep Patil, had already discussed the possibility of finding a replacement for Sachin Tendulkar in the national team.

With age catching up and his form dipping in 2012, the selectors decided to look for Tendulkar’s replacement and begin planning for the future of the Indian batting lineup.

Also Read: 'Had Big Conversations': Sanju Samson REVEALS Sachin Tendulkar’s Role in His T20 WC 2026 Heroics

Tendulkar Shocked by BCCI’s Replacement Decision

Sandeep Patil was in the first year of his four-year tenure as a BCCI chief selector when he and his selection committee had a conversation with Sachin Tendulkar about the possibility of the team looking for a replacement. The meeting between the selection committee and Tendulkar took place after the Nagpur Test between India and England ended in a draw in 2012.

Speaking on Vicky Lalwani’s show, Patil revealed that Tendulkar was left shocked when the selection committee decided to look for a replacement.

“What are your plans?” When Patil asked Tendulkar.

"He said, 'Why?' I told him the committee was looking for a replacement. He was shocked. He called me again - are you serious? I said yes," he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Sandeep Patil stated that Tendulkar’s performance didn’t have any impact on the Indian Test team and thus prompted his selection committee to start looking for a potential replacement. Between 2012 and 2013, Tendulkar didn’t have an ideal run with the bat in Tests, scoring 633 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 27.52 in 15 matches.

This highlighted Tendulkar’s struggle for form and consistency, which prompted the selectors to plan for a smooth transition in the Indian batting lineup.

Tendulkar Wanted to Continue

Though Sachin Tendulkar was nearing his career’s twilight, he was determined to continue representing India. Despite the selectors conveying their concerns about finding a replacement, Tendulkar insisted he wanted to carry on playing for the team.

“Selectors can drop a player. Selectors cannot tell a player that his career is over. We asked about his plans. He said he wanted to continue. We said okay," Sandeep Patil revealed.

Before retiring from international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar played his last domestic match for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy Final against Haryana and scored an unbeaten 79 to guide his side to victory.

Tendulkar has an impeccable record in first-class cricket, amassing 25396 runs, including 81 centuries and 116 fifties, at an average of 57.84 in 310 matches.

Also Read: Photos: Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s Rs 100 Crore Lavish Bandra House With Private Garden

‘I Understand When People Were Angry’

Sandeep Patil’s tenure witnessed the transition of Indian Test cricket, with the introduction of players like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, and Mohammed Shami.

However, the departure of Sachin Tendulkar often overshadowed the induction of these future stars, as fans were focused on the retirement of a legend rather than the emergence of the next generation.

“I understand why people were angry. He is Sachin Tendulkar. But Shami came in. Bumrah came in. Ashwin, Jadeja, Rahane. Nobody talks about those picks. They only remember that we dropped Sachin," Patil said.

Sachin Tendulkar retired as the leading run-getter across all formats at the international level, with 34357 runs, including 100 centuries and 164 fifties, at an average of 48.52 in 664 matches.