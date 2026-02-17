- Home
Photos: Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s Rs 100 Crore Lavish Bandra House With Private Garden
Sachin Tendulkar’s luxurious Bandra home is a perfect blend of elegance, space, and serenity. Spread across 6,000 sq. ft., the villa showcases stunning interiors, a peaceful garden, and premium features that reflect his iconic lifestyle.
Luxury Location & Grand Structure
Sachin's Mumbai home is a 6,000 sq. ft. villa on Perry Cross Road, Bandra West. It has multiple floors and two basements, offering a private, high-end living experience.
Elegant Interior Styling
The villa's interior has a modern, warm feel with leather chairs and teak tables. The white-brown color scheme and premium materials create an inviting, luxurious atmosphere.
Serene Temple Room
A special temple room is the home's spiritual center. It has religious idols and Sachin's cricket bat, placed as a sign of gratitude, creating a peaceful, meaningful retreat.
Green Garden Retreat
The villa has a beautiful garden with palm trees and lush greenery. A small pond adds to the calm vibe, offering a private escape for relaxation and family time away from the city.
Fitness & Wellness Zone
A dedicated fitness area helps maintain a healthy lifestyle. This well-equipped zone lets Tendulkar work out comfortably, blending practicality with the home's luxury design.
Massive Basement Parking
A standout feature is the multi-level basement that can park almost 50 cars. It houses Sachin's famous car collection, blending security, convenience, and his love for cars.
