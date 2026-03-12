Pedro Neto faces backlash after pushing a ball boy during Chelsea’s Champions League defeat to PSG. The winger later apologised and gifted his shirt after the heated stoppage-time incident.

Tempers flared in the dying moments of Chelsea’s heavy Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but it was not just the scoreline that grabbed attention. A bizarre clash involving Pedro Neto and a ball boy late in the match has sparked criticism and debate among fans and pundits alike.

The tense moment unfolded deep into stoppage time with Chelsea already trailing 4-2, as emotions on the pitch boiled over during a frustrating night for the visitors.

Tensions Boil Over In Injury Time

With the Blues chasing the game, the ball bounced out of play near the touchline at the Parc des Princes. Pedro Neto rushed over to collect a replacement ball from a nearby ball boy in an attempt to restart play quickly.

However, the ball boy hesitated and did not immediately hand the ball to the Chelsea winger. Instead, he appeared to gesture as if he was about to throw it away.

Already frustrated and desperate to keep the game moving, Neto reacted angrily. The winger pushed the ball boy, knocking him to the ground, where he remained for a moment clutching himself in pain.

The incident immediately sparked a confrontation on the sidelines, with players from both teams rushing over as tensions escalated.

VAR Reviews But Takes No Action

The clash was briefly reviewed by VAR, but officials decided not to intervene or recommend any disciplinary action.

Former England midfielder Glenn Hoddle, speaking on TNT Sports’ coverage of the match, defended Neto’s actions to some extent.

“Yeah, he's pushed him but he's pushed him because the ball boy isn't going to give him the ball and goes to throw the ball away,” Hoddle said.

“To defend the player, it's the last minute of the game. He wants to get on with the game and the lad is trying to throw the ball away from him. He just gives him a nudge.”

After VAR opted not to get involved, Hoddle added: “Rightly so. If the ball boy hadn't done anything then that's another story.”

Despite that defence, the moment quickly drew backlash on social media, with many viewers questioning the winger’s reaction.

“If you don't punish this footballer, you will open the door to violence,” wrote one user on X.

Another added, “Should get a retrospective red for that disgusting behaviour.”

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

However, a few users came out in support of Neto following the incident. “That Moroccan influence is strong with the ball boy,” one user remarked taking an apparent dig at Achraf Hakimi.

“Why did he hold on to the ball anyways,” asked another user.

A third added, “It was Enrique who told the ball boy to delay the ball.”

Neto Apologises After Final Whistle

Following the final whistle, Neto was seen making amends with the ball boy in a gesture that appeared to calm the situation. The Portuguese winger handed over his match shirt and the two shared a brief exchange as they seemingly made peace after the incident.

Speaking later to TNT Sports, Neto openly apologised for what had happened.

“I want to come out to say that the situation that happened on the pitch, I went to apologise to the ball boy already and spoke with him,” he said.

“The emotions of the game, we were losing and I wanted to pick up the ball. He was carrying the ball with him, I gave him a little push in the heat of the moment and I saw that I hurt him."

“I'm not like this so straight away I went there to apologise and I gave him my shirt as well because that cannot happen so I'm really sorry about that. And I just wanted to say one more time I'm really sorry for him.”

Pressed further on the situation, Neto again expressed regret.

“I have to apologise to him. In the heat of the moment, how football is, you have a lot of emotions."

“I wanted to get the ball first, I gave him a push and I went to say sorry to him straight away and then we spoke at the end."

“He even laughed because I gave him the shirt and I said sorry like 35 times so I'm really sorry about the situation."

“He knew what happened as well so he was happy as well with the situation. He knew in the heat of the moment, Vitinha said to him too that I'm not like that and the only thing that matters was that I was worried about him. So I'm really sorry about the situation.”

PSG Punish Chelsea Late On

The incident capped off a miserable evening for Chelsea, who had briefly fought their way back into the contest earlier in the second half.

Enzo Fernandez had levelled the match at 2-2 midway through the half, raising hopes of a late comeback.

But PSG delivered a ruthless response. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck in stoppage time to make it 5-2, ensuring the French side carried a commanding advantage into next week’s second leg.

Incident Revives Memories Of Hazard Controversy

The moment inevitably drew comparisons with a famous clash involving former Chelsea star Eden Hazard more than a decade ago.

During a League Cup semi-final in January 2013 against Swansea City, Hazard was sent off after an altercation with ball boy Charlie Morgan, who had attempted to waste time while Swansea led 2-0 on aggregate.

Morgan lay on the ball near the touchline, frustrating Hazard who tried to retrieve it and appeared to kick him in the process.

The Belgian forward received a three-match ban following the incident.

Hazard later apologised, saying: “The boy put his whole body on to the ball and I was just trying to kick the ball.

“I think I kicked the ball and not the boy. I apologise.”

More than a decade later, Chelsea once again find themselves at the centre of an unusual touchline controversy involving a ball boy — this time with Pedro Neto under scrutiny after an already difficult Champions League night.