Jasprit Bumrah expressed satisfaction after India's T20 World Cup win, saying he loves taking on tough jobs. He was Player of the Match in the final for his 4-wicket haul as India became the first team to win the title at home.
India scripts history with third T20 WC crown
India became the first team to win the T20 WC title at home, the first team to win it back-to-back, and the first team to win the three T20 WC crowns after they thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs in a one-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Bumrah picked a four-wicket haul and was named Player of the Match for his superb bowling. The right-arm pacer was also the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament alongside mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (14).
'God is really kind'
The Indian fast bowler recalled the disappointment of narrowly missing out on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 title in Ahmedabad before finally crossing the line this time by clinching the T20 title. "The last time we just fell short, this time we went over it. Really happy. My son came. He was there last time as well; this time, he was there. My mum came really special. I don't know about full circles, but really, really happy back-to-back World Cups never really happen. Really grateful God is really kind, and I couldn't be more thankful," the Indian seamer concluded.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)