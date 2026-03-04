Arjun Tendulkar will marry Saaniya Chandhok, a businesswoman and granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, on March 5. The couple wore elaborate ethnic clothes to the pre-wedding event on Tuesday.

Arjun chose a simple ivory sherwani that perfectly balanced tradition with subtle elegance. The clothing included delicate, all-over tonal stitching that gave texture without making it appear heavy. The rigid shape and sleek profile gave him a strong, regal presence, and the fabric's faint sheen added to the celebratory feeling. He teamed it with well-fitting beige pants and matching classic juttis to make the look cohesive and classy. The minimal styling benefited him by highlighting the sherwani's craftsmanship.