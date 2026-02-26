In a T20 World Cup Super 8 clash, West Indies slumped to 83/7 before Romario Shepherd (52*) and Jason Holder (49) added 89 for the eighth wicket to reach 176/8. South Africa, led by Aiden Markram’s unbeaten 82, chased it down to win by nine wickets.

West Indies all-rounders Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder stepped up for the side when they were needed the most in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 26.

After being put first by South Africa captain Aiden Markram, the West Indies posted a respectable total of 176/8 in 20 overs. Romario Shepherd led the batting with an unbeaten 52 off 37 balls, including 4 sixes and 3 fours, at a strike rate of 140.54. Jason Holder, on the other hand, significantly contributed with a knock of 49 off 31 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 158.06.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi led the bowling attack with figures of 4/30 at an economy rate of 7.50 in his spell of four overs. Kagiso Rabada (2/22) and Corbin Bosch (2/31) together picked four wickets to keep South Africa in the contest.

Rutherford-Holder’s Rescue

West Indies had a fiery start to their innings after being asked to bat first, with Brandon King (21) and Shai Hope (16) racing the team to 29/0 in 2.1 overs before the latter’s dismissal at 29/1. However, the Caribbean side witnessed a sudden batting collapse, as they were reduced to 43/4 in four overs, with the dismissals of Shimron Hetmyer (2), King, and Roston Chase (2), losing four wickets for just 14 runs in 11 balls.

The West Indies batting further collapsed to 83/7 in 8.2 overs, with the dismissals of Sherfane Rutherford (12), Rovman Powell (9), and Matthew Forde (11). At this stage, it appeared that the Men in Maroon were on the brink of a disastrous total until the experienced duo of Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder steadied the innings with a crucial partnership.

Despite being fazed by the pressure of an early collapse, Shepherd and Holder steadied the innings and rotated the strike effectively to take the team past the 150-run mark. The all-rounder duo shared the responsibility of steadying the West Indies’ run chase, rather than making it a one-man effort.

Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder formed a crucial 89-run partnership for the eighth wicket before the latter’s dismissal at 172/8. The duo took just 57 balls to add 89 runs and batting at a strike rate of 156.14, turning the innings around and giving West Indies a defendable total of 176/8 against a strong South African bowling attack.

On the final ball of the innings, Romario hit a boundary to complete his half-century, sealing a remarkable recovery and providing West Indies with momentum heading into the South African chase.

'A Partnership to Remember'

Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder’s rescue act after the West Indies’ dramatic collapse earned praise and admiration on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts hailing the duo for their calmness under pressure and match-turning partnership.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts hailed the all-rounder duo for ‘magnificent recovery’ and ‘calypso-like’, praising how Shepherd and Holder turned 83/7 into 176/8, showcasing exceptional composure, teamwork, and match-winning skill under pressure.

Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder’s effort did not pay off eventually as the West Indies lost to South Africa by nine wickets. After posting a respectable total of 176/8, the Caribbean side failed to defend it as the Proteas chased down the 177-run target in 16.1 overs. Aiden Markram led South Africa’s run chase with an unbeaten captain’s knock 82 off 47 balls, including 7 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 178.26.

Quinton de Kock (47) and Ryan Rickelton (45*) made significant contributions to the Proteas’ run chase, helping South Africa reach the target comfortably and secure a dominant victory over West Indies.

With a defeat to the Proteas, the West Indies’ net run rate has come down from 5.350 to 1.791 and will face Team India in their final Super 8 fixture at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

