Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder registered the second-highest T20I partnership for the eighth wicket or lower against South Africa. Kagiso Rabada also set a record, becoming his side's second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history.

Shepherd, Holder Create Partnership Record

Hard hitter Romario Shepherd and veteran all-rounder Jason Holder registered the second-highest partnership for the eighth wicket or lower in T20I cricket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against South Africa in the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Their 89-run stand for the eighth wicket is behind the unbeaten 132-run stand for the ninth wicket between Belgium's Saber Zakhil and Saqlain Ali, who stitched it against Austria in 2021.

Sierra Leone's Chernoh Bah and Lansana Lamin, who stitched an 88-run partnership against Eswatini in 2024 is placed at the third.

Coming to the match, South Africa restricted West Indies to 176/8 in 20 overs. At one stage, Windies were crawling at 83/7 in 11 overs. But, Romario Shepherd (52* off 37 deliveries, including three fours and four sixes), Jason Holder (49 off 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) stitched a 89-run stand that helped their side to reach a respectable total.

Rabada Overtakes Steyn

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada (2/22), Lungi Ngidi (3/30), and Corbin Bosch (2/31) were among the wicket-takers. During the game, Rabada overtook legendary Dale Steyn, becoming his side's second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup Wicket-Taking Milestones

Rabada, 30, delivered a brilliant spell of 2/22 in four overs, which rocked the Caribbean's batting in the first half of the innings. Now, as compared to Steyn's 30 wickets, Rabada has 32 wickets in 28 innings at an average of 25.46, with best figures of 3/18. The leading wicket-taker for Proteas in T20 WC history is pacer Anrich Nortje, with 37 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 11.54 and three four-wicket hauls to his name, with best bowling figures of 4/7. Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan is the top wicket-taker in the tournament's history, with 50 scalps in 43 matches at an average of 20.12, including three four-fers and best figures of 4/9.

Super 8 Standings

South Africa won their opening Super 8 fixture against the defending champions India by 76 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. West Indies, on the other hand, secured a commanding win in their first Super 8 game against Zimbabwe by 107 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (ANI)