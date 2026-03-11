Newly-promoted Chanmari FC will host former champions Dempo SC in the IFL 2025-26. Confident after a recent win, Chanmari will face a struggling Dempo side looking for their first victory, setting up a competitive clash in Aizawl.

Newly-promoted Chanmari FC will host former champions Dempo SC in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, on March 12, as per a release.

Chanmari FC Riding High on Confidence

The Aizawl-based Chanmari FC, will take to the field with confidence after securing their first win of the campaign last week, a 2-1 victory over Sreenidi Deccan FC to climb to third in the table with four points from two matches. Head coach Victor Lalbiakmawia's tactical adjustment to introduce Brazilian forward Joao Vitor De Paula Morais (Jota) into the starting XI paid massive dividends in that fixture. Jota broke the deadlock at the hour mark with a superb finish and later provided a sharp assist for substitute Lalruatsanga's dramatic 93rd-minute match-winner.

With goalkeeper Zothanmawia proving to be a reliable presence between the sticks and the team demonstrating a newfound clinical edge in the final third, the home side will look to utilise their familiar conditions to secure back-to-back home victories.

Dempo SC Seeks Turnaround

Standing in their way are Dempo SC, the legendary Goan club looking to re-establish their dominance upon returning to the national stage. However, the visitors arrive desperate for a turnaround, having managed just one point from their opening two fixtures. Following an initial 2-2 draw with Real Kashmir, Dempo suffered a narrow 1-2 away defeat to debutants Diamond Harbour FC on March 8. Despite the recent setback, veteran Trinidadian forward Marcus Joseph remains a lethal threat. Joseph showcased his individual brilliance in Kalyani by expertly going past two defenders to score Dempo's equaliser, and was only agonisingly denied a brace when a late effort crashed against the crossbar.

Coach's Perspective

Reflecting on these narrow margins, head coach Samir Naik highlighted the team's need to be more clinical. "We worked in a lot of areas. We are creating a lot of chances but we are lacking on scoring and finishing opportunities," Naik stated. Acknowledging the grueling schedule and the daunting away trip, he added, "There are no easy games in IFL. This is a very tricky league. The players are doing their best," he said.

High Stakes in Aizawl

With the stakes high in this early-season fixture, both sides will be eager to lay down a marker. Hosts Chanmari will be desperate to capitalise on their home advantage and vocal support, while Dempo SC will look to draw on their vast experience and attacking flair in what is expected to be a fiercely-competitive contest.

Broadcast and Streaming Details

The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:30 IST and will be telecast live on DD Sports, and Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Waves app, Sony LIV, and the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel. (ANI)